Tesco and dunnhumby Achieve Media First with Store-Wrap for Guinness 0.0

Tesco has achieved a retail media first in Ireland with a complete store-wrap at its St. James’s Gate Express store. The store-wrap, which was used to promote the Guinness-backed Lovely Days Live event featured Guinness 0.0 branding.

The Lovely Days Live event is an annual three-day festival of music, food, and culture held in the Guinness Storehouse.

“We’re incredibly proud to launch this first-to-market branded store wrap for Guinness 0.0 at the new Tesco St. James’s Gate Express store,” says Sylvia Cawley, head of dunnhumby Ireland.

“It offers a bold, high-impact canvas that brings the Guinness 0.0 brand to life right in the heart of Dublin 8 – capturing attention, resonating with our customers, and aligning perfectly with Guinness’s powerful message of connection and celebration.

“The timing couldn’t be better, as we join in marking Lovely Days Live at the Home of Guinness just around the corner at the Storehouse. We’re thrilled to help bring that energy to the Tesco storefront and support an event that not only showcases Irish music, food, and culture, but also gives back through the Guinness Dublin 8 Community Fund. As a local retailer, Tesco is committed to celebrating and supporting the community it serves.”

“This standout innovation with Tesco Media puts Guinness 0.0 at the heart of Dublin 8, bringing bold brand energy and impact to life just steps from the home of Guinness during Lovely Days Live,” adds Hilary Quinn, marketing director, Diageo Ireland.