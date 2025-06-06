You Can’t Argue with New Tesco Campaign from BBH Dublin

BBH Dublin has created a new playful campaign for Tesco Ireland that aims to bring new life to the retailer’s value proposition by shifting it away from mere price-match mechanics and comparisons with competitors, by embracing “the emotional satisfaction of a shop well done”.
According to the agency, “at the heart of the creative is a simple but powerful insight: Cheap isn’t the same as value for money.” And, as Tesco’s new signature lines says “you can’t argue with that.”
The campaign leads with a humorous, high-energy 60-second TV spot that escalates the pineapple-on-pizza debate to absurd national proportions – complete with news reports, Joe Duffy call-ins, and next-door neighbour rants.
With media managed by WPP Media/Mindshare, the campaign is running across TV, OOH, BVOD in-store as well as digital, including Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
“Tesco wanted to reassert their value credentials in a way that feels true to Irish shoppers,” said Luke Till, creative director, BBH Dublin. “So, we tapped into something uniquely Irish: their love of a good debate. Whether it’s pineapple on pizza, the ‘correct’ shade of tea, or the eternal tomato-fruit-or-veg question, the spots mirror those classic conversations that divide the nation. But there’s one thing we can all agree on: money spent at Tesco is money well spent.”
“Customers want and need more than just the cheapest option — it’s about knowing their money has been well spent while getting the great quality of Tesco” said Rebecca Stenson, head of trade marketing, Tesco Ireland.
“We loved how BBH Dublin’s creative tapped into something so culturally rooted and relatable. The great pineapple-on-pizza debate might divide the nation, but one thing everyone can agree on is real value — and with Clubcard Prices and Aldi Price Match, Tesco delivers just that,” she adds.
