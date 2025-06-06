You Can’t Argue with New Tesco Campaign from BBH Dublin

BBH Dublin has created a new playful campaign for Tesco Ireland that aims to bring new life to the retailer’s value proposition by shifting it away from mere price-match mechanics and comparisons with competitors, by embracing “the emotional satisfaction of a shop well done”.

According to the agency, “at the heart of the creative is a simple but powerful insight: Cheap isn’t the same as value for money.” And, as Tesco’s new signature lines says “you can’t argue with that.”

The campaign leads with a humorous, high-energy 60-second TV spot that escalates the pineapple-on-pizza debate to absurd national proportions – complete with news reports, Joe Duffy call-ins, and next-door neighbour rants.

With media managed by WPP Media/Mindshare, the campaign is running across TV, OOH, BVOD in-store as well as digital, including Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

“Tesco wanted to reassert their value credentials in a way that feels true to Irish shoppers,” said Luke Till, creative director, BBH Dublin. “So, we tapped into something uniquely Irish: their love of a good debate. Whether it’s pineapple on pizza, the ‘correct’ shade of tea, or the eternal tomato-fruit-or-veg question, the spots mirror those classic conversations that divide the nation. But there’s one thing we can all agree on: money spent at Tesco is money well spent.”

“Customers want and need more than just the cheapest option — it’s about knowing their money has been well spent while getting the great quality of Tesco” said Rebecca Stenson, head of trade marketing, Tesco Ireland.

“We loved how BBH Dublin’s creative tapped into something so culturally rooted and relatable. The great pineapple-on-pizza debate might divide the nation, but one thing everyone can agree on is real value — and with Clubcard Prices and Aldi Price Match, Tesco delivers just that,” she adds.

CREDITS:

Campaign title: Can’t Argue with That

Advertising agency: BBH Dublin

ECD: Felipe Guimaraes

Creative Director: Luke Till

Copywriter: Jack Gravatt

Art director: Till Dittmers

Strategy Lead: Darius Pasalar

Business Lead: Amy Crowe

Account Director: Ciara Burke

Account Manager: Laura Redden

Production Lead: Evonne O’Rourke

Agency Film producer: Emma Ellis

Agency Assistant Film producer: Rachel Cody

Agency Print Producer: Micah Waring

Media: WPP Media

Production company: Iconoclast

Director: Amara Abbas

DOP: Nicholas Loir

Producer: Luke Plaister

EP: Jean Mougin

Production Service Company: Big Fish TV Commercials

Service Company EP: Dara McClatchie

Edit: Work Editorial

Editor: Neil Smith

Edit Producer: Frankie Elster

Post-production company: Screen Scene

VFX Supervisor: Allen Sillery

Flame: Mark Bailey & Gavin Casey

Post Production Supervisor: Sinead Bagnall & Anne-Marie Downes

Commercial Assistant: Eric Scott

Traffic: Lisa Fallon

Flame Artist: Mark Bailey

Commercial Assistant: Eric Scott

Colourist: Nicke Cantarelli c/o Misgena Mgmt.

Sound studio: Scimitar Sound

Sound engineer: Dean Jones

Music Track: Right Here, Right Now

Artist: Fat Boy Slim

Label: BMG

Writers: Walsh, Cook, Peters

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing/Reservoir Music

Music Supervision: Black Sheep Music

Music supervisor: Hywel Evans

Client Credits

Customer Director, Tesco Ireland: Suzanne Quinn

Head of Trade Marketing, Tesco Ireland: Rebecca Stenson

Trade Marketing Manager Tesco Ireland: Clodagh Gannon

Trade Marketing Executive, Tesco Ireland: Rebecca McCormack