Keith Lawler Sets Up New Business to Focus on Sonic Branding

Keith Lawler, the former creative director of Folk VML has left the agency to set up a new business that specialises in sonic branding.

An award-winning creative director, musician, and entrepreneur, Lawler’s new business is called LAUDHAUS and is Ireland’s first and only agency that specialises in sonic branding which “harnesses the power of sound to build meaningful brand identities that resonate with audiences.”

“Sonic branding is one of the most under-utilised strategic tools available to brands today,” says Lawler. “Every brand has a voice—whether it’s intentional or not. Our goal at LAUDHAUS is to design that voice with purpose, so that brands stand out from the noise.” Citing research from the likes of Byron Sharp, Ipsos, Kantar and Caltech, Lawler says “sonic branding is a must-have for any complete brand ecosystem.”

“At LAUDHAUS, we take a strategic approach to crafting every element of a brand’s sonic identity. This covers everything from sonic logos, brand music, advertising assets, UI sounds, social media content, to in-store experiences, events, and hold-music. Sonic Branding is far more than just a jingle. Everything is designed to work in harmony, reinforcing the brand’s DNA and ensuring consistency across all touchpoints,” he adds.

Lawler’s creative career spans top global agencies including VML, Saatchi & Saatchi, and TBWA, where he delivered award-winning campaigns for Adidas, An Post, Bank of Ireland, Bord Gáis Energy, Lidl, Qatar Airways, Virgin, and Vodafone. His work has earned honours from Cannes Lions, MENA Cristals, Clios, Eurobest, the Sharks, APMC, Effies and ICADs.

Beyond advertising, Lawler founded Firstage in 2014—a pioneering music tech company that brought together his passions for music and technology. Firstage enabled artists to perform live via augmented reality, and in 2018 hosted the world’s first live-streamed AR concert.

As a professional musician, he has released four critically acclaimed albums with Giveamanakick and SWEETS, and has toured globally, sharing the stage with acts such as Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Deftones, Fugazi, and Dinosaur Jr.