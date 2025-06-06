SuperValu Highlights Real Differences in New Campaign from Boys+Girls

The Musgrave-owned SuperValu has rolled out a major new brand campaign highlighting “the expertise, quality and care” that have made the retailer a trusted leader when it comes to fresh food.

Created by Boys+Girls, “The Difference is Real” campaign launched on TV with a top, middle and end takeovers in the same ad break across multiple stations.This will also be supported across VOD, OOH and press.

According to the retailer, the campaign is “rooted in decades of experience and deep- rooted supplier relationships, ‘The Difference is Real’ campaign reaffirms SuperValu’s leadership in fresh food, backed by SuperValu’s commitment to delivering the best quality fresh produce, meat, bakery and wines to tables across the country. From expert butchers and early rising bakers to teams handpicking the best of Irish produce, SuperValu is ahead of the game as it puts quality food front and centre delivered by real experts.”

“SuperValu has built its reputation as a retailer deeply connected to its communities and The Difference is Real campaign shines a spotlight on what sets us apart – a real commitment to quality food, real expertise and real value,” says Edel Russell, consumer insight and innovation director, Musgrave.

“This campaign celebrates our leadership in fresh food and produce, our trusted relationships with local suppliers, and the dedication of our independent retailers and their teams that go the extra mile each day for their shoppers. We’ve listened to our customers, and they want quality food, inspiration, expertise in store along with great value. Whether it’s our expert butchers, bakers, wine specialists or passionate brand ambassadors, it’s the people behind the produce that truly makes the difference”.

Kris Clarkin, creative director at Boys + Girls, adds: “It wasn’t enough to say it, we had to land it visually and truthfully. The campaign needed to feel like a window into the real SuperValu. The people, the effort, the care. That’s where the difference really lies.”

According to Clarkin, the agency collaborated with director Simon Ratigan at Rogue, known for capturing real moments with a natural, cinematic beauty. The bakery and butchery ads were filmed on location in real SuperValu stores with real employees instead of actors, while the strawberry ad was filmed on location at Keelings and the wine ad on location in Château Croizille, St Emilion, Bordeaux, France.

“Shooting on location with real people meant we had to let go of 100% control, but that’s where the magic is.” says Dean Ryan, senior art director. “The real emotion, the grit, the pride. It’s in the detail of the bakers inspecting the bread, the butcher trimming with care. That’s the level of craft we wanted to show.”

