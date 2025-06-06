Out \ Look: 7UP Zero Sugar adds a Splash of Pink

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

7UP Zero Sugar Pink Lemonade has made its first appearance on Outdoor this cycle, marking the start of what’s set to be a standout summer for the brand variety across Ireland. As the biggest product evolution for 7UP since the Mojito variant, Pink arrives not just with flavour innovation, but with a visual twist that’s already turning heads in high-traffic environments nationwide.

Distributed in Ireland by PepsiCo, and planned by OMD and Source out of home, the launch campaign is built for impact, making use of a blend of classic and digital formats to ensure unmissable reach. High-frequency placements including 48 Sheets, Bus Shelters, T-Sides, and a suite of digital inventory including DXScreens, dPods and digital station galleries at Connolly, Pearse, Tara Street and Grand Canal Dock position the product right where refreshment meets relevance as people go about their journeys this summer.

This is 7UP, but not as we know it. Pink Lemonade’s raspberry hue sharply contrasts the brand’s familiar clear profile, catching the eye and breaking expectations in the OOH space. And in an environment where visual distinction matters more than ever, this campaign leans into the insight that 7UP is a household staple, so when it shows up looking entirely different it disrupts.

Our IMPACT Attention research shows that distinctive creative is a key driver of recall and mental availability. 75% of 16–34s say they’re more likely to notice ads that look visually different to what they’re used to seeing all the while meeting them in moments of openness and choice.

“The successful launch of 7UP Pink stands as a powerful testament to the strength of collaboration,” notes Aoibhinn Raleigh, account director at OMD, “Through a bold and vibrant outdoor campaign executed in partnership with PepsiCo, Source, and OMD, we brought the brand’s refreshing new flavour to life on the streets, creating impact, excitement, and undeniable visibility.”

Getting There, Going Places

Understanding who uses public transport, and how they live their lives beyond the commute, is vital in painting a fuller picture of the Out of Home audience.

Our latest wave of research offers a detailed snapshot of how and why public transport is being used by Dublin adults, painting a clearer picture of the audiences brands are reaching in bus, rail and Luas environments.

Among those surveyed close to 40% cited public transport as their main mode for day-to-day journeys, rising to 45% of 16–24s and 39% of 25–34s. Women (39%) slightly outpace men (36%) in usage, while students are unsurprisingly the most reliant with three in five saying public transport is their primary mode of travel. Full-time workers are just below average at 36%, but this shifts when we look at the broader range of activities they use it for.

It’s clear that public transport is doing more than just getting people to work. 40% of respondents use it to shop in the city centre, climbing to 49% among 25–34s. For younger adults aged 16–24 shopping mall visits are even more prominent with 43% saying they use public transport for that purpose (an index of 160 versus the total base*). Entertainment follows a similar pattern with 29% of all respondents using public transport to reach concerts, cinemas or nights out, and younger groups once again over-indexing. Females also stand out here, with 40% using it for entertainment (index 132).

Commuting to work remains central for many, especially full-time employees, 46% of whom rely on public transport to get to their job. Among 45–54s 43% use it for commuting, while 16–24s dominate in travelling to school or college at nearly 44%.

We also see clear crossover with leisure and wellness. Gym visits and supermarket trips via public transport are more common among younger adults and women, further demonstrating how these environments link to daily routines and high-frequency purchase behaviours. While men index higher for commuting to work, women lead on retail and lifestyle-driven movement, giving brands a compelling case for more targeted, time-sensitive creative across the network.

This lifestyle-driven mobility extends to social and recreational occasions too. 37% of all respondents use public transport to visit friends or family, with usage peaking among 35–44s at 42%. Family days out are also a notable driver especially among 16–24s (36%) and 35–44s (32%). Sports and fitness emerge strongly among younger adults with 29% of 16–24s using public transport for gym or sporting activities (index of 156).

For OOH consumers, and younger audiences especially, public tansport isn’t just about getting from A to B, it’s a consistent part of how they live, shop, socialise and move through their world.

For more information contact info@pmlgroup.ie

*Indexing compares the response of a specific group to the average across the overall average. A score above 100 indicates above-average behaviour, helping us identify standout patterns.

Planet OOH: Tinder gets moving on breakups in Mumbai

Tinder India has taken the breakup ritual to the streets (literally) with a bright pink garbage truck that invites passers-by to toss away their ex’s old hoodie, love notes, or anything else they’re ready to leave behind.

Dubbed the Ex-press Disposal Truck, the mobile installation toured Mumbai as part of Tinder’s ‘Move On’ campaign, encouraging emotional closure in a more public and participatory way.

More than just a publicity stunt, the truck reflects changing attitudes among younger audiences who use the dating app. Research commissioned by Tinde showed over 80% of 18–25s in India now put their mental health at the centre of how they approach relationships. The campaign plays to that mindset with a tongue-in-cheek but surprisingly thoughtful physical outlet that aimed to be as therapeutic as it was pure spectacle.

The truck became a magnet for social content, driving IRL to URL and sparking widespread sharing and turning emotional baggage into brand buzz.

Towards the goalposts

As the GAA All-Ireland Football and Hurling Championships gather pace, a familiar rhythm returns to the Irish summer. From stadiums to city centres, the colours, the crowds and the conversations are pivoting towards the nations sporting DNA. And once again Out of Home is poised to be part of the action, in the right place, at the right time.

According to TGI, 45% of OOH consumers have an interest in GAA football, hurling or camogie. That interest translates to real-world engagement, with our iQ research showing that 41% of people watch GAA championship matches outside of the home. Whether in the pub, on the move or among the 82,300 fans expected to fill Croke Park for each men’s senior final, attention is there to be earned.

OOH is deeply embedded in these routines. TGI shows that nearly three-quarters of match attendees are active OOH consumers, indexing at 111, while 23% fall into the highest engagement quintile (Index: 121). The crossover is clear and the opportunity is tangible.

Younger audiences in particular lean into the social side of the championships. Almost half of all GAA fans say they watch matches in a pub or bar, rising to 61% of 18–24 year olds. Stadium attendance is also strong, especially among 35-44s, with 45% of that group having said they’ll attend a game over the course of a given season.

Digital formats offer further opportunity via dynamic activations, powered by LIVEPOSER. 49% of those passionate about GAA expressing interest in digital screen messaging, indexing well above average at 142. These fans are not only present and engaged, but open to creative that reflects the occasion.

For more on how OOH can deliver at scale during high-attention events, contact the PML Group team at info@pmlgroup.ie.