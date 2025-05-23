Opinion: How to Win Summer in 10 Seconds

Kicking off the first in a series of “How To” reports that will delve into Programmatic OOH, Talon’s Eoin Carroll, looks at how summer is the perfect time for OOH campaigns.

Summer. It’s the season when audiences break routines, spend more time outside, and engage with the world in more spontaneous, emotional, and personal ways.

And that’s exactly what makes PrOOH a perfect match for summer – built to capture those fast, fleeting micro-moments that matter.

As covered in our recent piece “All Eyes on OOH”, the summer months offer OOH advertisers the perfect storm of conditions: longer evenings, bigger crowds, and people actively seeking experiences outside of the home, whether it’s attending a music festival, enjoying a beach day, or heading off on a staycation.

But while classic OOH delivers unmatched scale and impact, PrOOH is the agile extension that allows brands to show up in contextual, in-the-moment ways, owning those small but powerful micro-moments that are embedded into consumers everyday lives.

What Are Summer Micro-Moments?

They’re the real-life, real-time cues that shape consumer intent, and influence decision-making in seconds. Micro-moments are situational, emotional, and highly time sensitive. They’re not media moments, they’re life moments, and they happen constantly during the summer.

For example:

It’s 26˚ and Ireland’s melting – Trigger SPF, cold drinks or ice cream ads near parks, city centres and transport hubs.

– Trigger SPF, cold drinks or ice cream ads near parks, city centres and transport hubs. Kick-offs in one hour – Serve live-betting odds at pubs or train stations.

– Serve live-betting odds at pubs or train stations. Sudden showers in Dublin? – Flip creative to promote delivery services or rain-ready fashion near retail environments.

– Flip creative to promote delivery services or rain-ready fashion near retail environments. 6am flight check-ins – Push coffee, breakfast or caffeine-boosted product ads along airport travel routes.

– Push coffee, breakfast or caffeine-boosted product ads along airport travel routes. Post-festival recovery day – Serve ads for food delivery, wellness products near drop off points or on large-format roadside.

– Serve ads for food delivery, wellness products near drop off points or on large-format roadside. Unexpected beach days – Run real-time updates for sunglasses or beach snacks near convenience stores.

These aren’t the moments you can plan for six-months in advance, they’re the kind you need to react to, not wait for. That’s why PrOOH works, because it allows brands to move at the speed of the season, reacting in real-time with messaging that feels in-sync with consumers’ lives.

Why Micro-Moments Matter

They’re more engaging: Contextually relevant ads are significantly more effective at capturing attention. Neuroscience research shows a +32% increase in brain response when content is aligned with the moment, and +48% effectiveness compared to campaigns that don’t use contextual messaging.

They cut through the noise: With attention spans down 68% since 2012, it’s harder than ever to make an impression. Micro-moment targeting helps to combat ad fatigue. In fact, Talon benchmarks show that contextual OOH campaigns deliver +63% uplift in consideration and +57% in spontaneous ad awareness compared to broader OOH activity.

They drive action: When an ad feels immediate and relevant, it resonates. Programmatic campaigns delivered through our DSP, Optimise, show a 2x increase in purchase intent, are 15% more aligned with lifestyle relevance, and are 4x more likely to drive consideration.

Compliments, Not Compromises

We know we say this all the time, but let’s be clear: PrOOH isn’t here to replace classic OOH, it’s the perfect partner.

Classic OOH delivers unmissable brand presence at scale. It builds fame, trust, and cultural relevance. PrOOH adds the layer of flexibility modern campaigns need, allowing teams to adapt messaging, respond to events, and target specific moments without sacrificing the creative impact of the wider campaign.

For agency teams managing integrated plans, PrOOH offers the tactical agility to complement big brand ideas. Used together, classic OOH and PrOOH unlock the full power of the channel, high-impact storytelling combined with real-time contextual relevance. That’s not a compromise; it’s a summer strategy that works harder on every level.

Summer is unpredictable, and in that unpredictability lies opportunity.

Programmatic OOH (PrOOH) is built for these kinds of everyday moments, agile, adaptable, and built for long-term impact. Paired with the scale of classic OOH, it allows brands to not only be seen, but to be relevant right now.

So, whether you’re looking to drive footfall, boost last-minute bookings, or simply stay top-of-mind during key seasonal occasions, don’t just plan for summer, own it, moment, by micro-moment.

