Bloom Cracks Open New Campaign for Radio Nova

Radio Nova has unveiled a bold new marketing campaign to promote its hit breakfast show, Morning Glory with PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe. The cheeky campaign, created by Bloom Advertising, features the irrepressible duo reimagined as boiled eggs.

Called a “A Pair of Mad Yolks”, the campaign captures “the energy, humour, and complete unpredictability that have made PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe a staple of morning routines across Dublin and beyond. With giant Out of Home placements now live around the city, the creative is designed to make commuters laugh, smile—and maybe rethink their breakfast listening choices.”

According to Kevin Branigan, CEO and Programme Director of Radio Nova: “Morning Glory with PJ & Jim is a stellar breakfast radio show that has had huge growth since it started on Radio Nova four years ago. We wanted a campaign that captured the unique energy and madness that PJ and Jim bring to morning. We love working with Bloom and we think they absolutely nailed it. ‘A Pair of Mad Yolks’ sums them up perfectly. It’s irreverent, fun, and very Radio Nova.”

The campaign also marks a significant creative milestone for Yvonne Caplice, recently appointed Managing Partner at Bloom. Yvonne Caplice, Managing Partner, Bloom, said:

“We’re thrilled to bring some humour and a big visual punch to the streets with this campaign. Radio Nova gave us the creative freedom to lean into the personality of the show—and of PJ and Jim—and have a bit of fun. The result is a campaign that’s as mad, memorable and loveable as the presenters themselves,” says Yvonne Caplice, managing partner, Bloom Advertising.