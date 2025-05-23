McDonald’s Takes on Sponsorship of Bauer’s Regional Breakfast Radio Shows

Bauer Media Audio Ireland has announced that McDonald’s will be the new title sponsor of Breakfast Shows across the Bauer regional network of stations in a deal that will see the restaurant chain reach a weekly audience of over 795,000.

The sponsorship, which was brokered by Media Central and Core Sponsorship, will see McDonald’s become an integrated part of each stations breakfast shows through stings and promotional activity while giving the brand access to an audience of 795,000 listeners each week.

The sponsorship will run across well-known stations including 98FM, Beat, iRadio, SPIN 1038, SPIN South West and Red FM, giving McDonald’s national coverage across Ireland’s breakfast time as well as reaching each stations unique local audience.

“We’re thrilled to partner with six of the leading regional breakfast radio shows. This sponsorship puts the McDonald’s brand at the heart of morning routines right across the nation. This will help us build even stronger connections with our customers and shine a bigger spotlight on our delicious breakfast menu,” says Jennifer Power, head of marketing McDonald’s Ireland.

“Breakfast is a key part of people’s day and the combined reach of the stations and high frequency of mentions will allow us to deliver national reach and frequency for McDonald’s. We can’t wait to get working on activating the partnership with the team in Media Central and McDonald’s”, says Alex Culligan, head of media sponsorship, Core.

Ross McDonnell, sponsorship director at Media Central adds: “We’re delighted to welcome McDonald’s as new title sponsors across so many of our much loved regional breakfast shows. Working closely with the teams in McDonald’s and Core we’re especially looking forward to activating the partnership across the year, allowing each station to deliver McDonald’s messaging to their listeners in their own unique style.”