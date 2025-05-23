Deirdre Veldon Appointed President of News Media Europe

Deirdre Veldon, group MD of The Irish Times Group, has been appointed President of News Media Europe, the representative body for the European news media industry.

She succeeds Victoria Svanberg, who has held the role since 2021 and played a key role in strengthening the voice of Europe’s independent news media during a time of significant transformation.

News Media Europe (NME) represents and promotes the interests of the European news media industry and represents over 2,700 news brands and news media member associations. Its remit is to maintain and promote the freedom of the press, to uphold and enhance the freedom to publish, and to champion the news brands which are one of the most vital parts of Europe’s creative industries.

“I’m delighted to step into this role at a really important time for the news industry,” said Veldon. “Independent journalism is trying to balance serving new audience needs and the opportunities created by technology with huge pressure on their business models; political interference, and the dominance of large digital platforms. News Media Europe is a vital advocate for our sector, and I look forward to working with our members and partners to address the threats that face us and secure a thriving future for European media outlets.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Victoria Svanberg for her leadership over the past four years. Under her presidency, News Media Europe has grown stronger and more united. Looking ahead, I’m thrilled to work with Deirdre Veldon — her passion for journalism and her vision for the sector will be a tremendous asset as we navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead,” said Wout van Wijk, executive director of News Media Europe.

NewsBrands Ireland is a member of NME and works closely with the organisation on a number of areas including copyright and AI legislation, and policies that support press freedom, media sustainability, and the role of journalism in democratic societies.