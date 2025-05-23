It’s All About the Extras for Apache Pizza’s New Campaign from Javelin

Javelin has created its first campaign for the nationwide Apache Pizza since winning the account earlier in the year.

The campaign is running across BVOD, OOH, Social & Digital and is part of the chain’s ‘We Love Extra’ platform.

According to the agency, “there’s a lot that is truly ‘extra’ about the Apache brand; constant very tasty product innovation, incredible value, and a big physical footprint close to their customers all over Ireland.”

“Javelin have combined the ongoing love with ‘Extra’ behaviour on social channels with the brand’s platform. The campaign centres around two playful films in a theatrical cinematic style that bring to life the over-the-top joy of finally getting your hands on a hot pizza delivery. Featuring delightfully ‘extra’ characters set in costume drama scenes, they celebrate the larger-than-life personas we all unleash when hunger meets satisfaction.”

The films were brought to life by Strangelove directors Spiceburger.

According to Adrian Cosgrove and Cathal O Flaherty. creative directors Javelin: “We’re delighted the agency has a new partner in Apache Pizza, marking the beginning of an exciting creative partnership with a brand that shares Javelin’s appetite for bold ideas, big personality, and characterful storytelling.”

Arturo Ávila Salazar FDB Director Apache Pizza said “We are very pleased with the outcome of the campaign, as we believe it captures perfectly the dual meaning of ‘EXTRA’ for Apache — both in the exceptional quality and wide variety of our products (functional benefit), and in the bold, joyful attitude of our consumers when enjoying them (emotional benefit),” adds Arturo Ávila Salazar FDB Director Apache Pizza.

Credits:

Client: Apache Pizza

FDB Director: Arturo Ávila Salazar

Marketing Manager: Matias Gonzalez Diez

Brand Manager: Pamela Cuevas Alvarado

Trade Marketing: Thais Araujo

Agency: Javelin

Creative Directors: Cathal O’Flaherty/Adrian Cosgrove

Copywriter|: Ben Razey

Art Director: Darren McDonnell

Business Director|; Audrey Farrelly/Aisling Harca

Senior Account Manager: John Mahon