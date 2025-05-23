Glanbia Performance Nutrition and Opinions Win Grand Prix at the MII AIM Awards

1 of 22

Glanbia Performance Nutrition and Opinions won the coveted Grand Prix award at the 19th MII All Ireland Marketing (AIM) Awards in The Clayton Hotel, Dublin.

Over 800 professional Irish marketers attended the annual awards ceremony, the leading event in the marketing calendar.

According to the judges, “Glanbia Performance Nutrition in partnership with the research company Opinions delivered the award-winning business case study winning the MII All Ireland Marketing Award 2025 Grand Prix highlighting their insightful understanding of consumer motivations to build a framework upon which their global brands can be modelled.”

Over 800 professional Irish marketers attended the annual awards ceremony with 22 category winners announced on the night.

This year’s Marketing Team of the Year Award went to Allianz while the Insights & market Glanbia/Opinions. The Advertising Campaign Award, meanwhile, went to Flogas while Lakeland Dairies triumphed in to B2B Marketing category.

Elsewhere, the International Marketing Award went to WaterWipes while the Best Client Collaboration award went to Sport Ireland and TITAN.

MII All Ireland Marketing Award Winners 2025 Category Winner Sponsor 1 Emerging Talent Liam El Sibai Accentrure Song 2 Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge Just Eat Takeaway RTE Raidio na Gaeltachta 3 International Marketing Award WaterWipes Enterprise Ireland 4 Public Relations Campaign Award Fáilte Ireland JCDeceaux 5 Digital Marketing Campaign Diageo dentsu 6 Small Business Marketing Award Marie Keating Foundation AIB 7 Integrated Marketing Award Heineken Heineken 8 Marketing innovation Award AIB Virgin Media Ireland 9 Corporate Social Responsibliity Award Dublin Port Laya Healthcare 10 New Product Development Award WaterWipes SuperValu 11 Advertising Campaign Award Flogas Irish Distilelrs Pernod Ricard 12 B2B Marketing Award Lakeland Dairies Business Plus part of DMG Media 13 Entertainment Sponsorship Award Diageo Guinness Britvic Ireland part of Carlsberg Group 14 Sports Sponsorship Award John West Ireland Paddy Power 15 eCommerce Marketing Award Irish Life Health ptsb 16 Customer Experience Award Energia Adobe 17 Strategic Pricing Award Diageo Rockshore core 18 Client Agency Collaboration Award Sport Ireland TITAN Ringers RTE 19 Brand Campaign Award Diageo Guinness PML Group 20 Sustainability Award Bewleys Verve 21 Insights & Market Research Award Glanbia Performance Nutririton & Opinions Disgeo Ireland 22 Marketing Team of the Year Award Allianz Google 23 Grand Prix Award Glanbia Performance Nutririton & Opinions Mediahuis

According to Shane McGonigle CEO of MII: “We recognise and celebrate the power of marketing to build business through brands and we are witnessing businesses that are literally conquering the world, inspiring audiences, beating competitors and adding tens of millions of euro to the bottom line of their businesses! Professional Irish marketers are building some of the most successful brands in the world, brands that are strengthening our businesses right across the economy.”

It was a big night for Diageo Ireland which walked away with now fewer than five awards while WaterWipes won in two categories.

“Marketing is now at the heart of driving business success and at MII we are delighted to see so many Irish marketers and businesses shine tonight and to highlight the contribution of their work and that of their teams, their companies and how long-term business growth is at the centre of supporting the Irish economy,” said Mark Nolan, Chairman of MII