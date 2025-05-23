Out \ Look: Currys Turns Up the Charm with New Brand Platform



Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Electronics retail outlet Currys has swapped specs for sparks in their latest Outdoor campaign, leaning into romance, whimsy, and a floating pink cloud full of hearts as part of their new brand platform “For the tech you love”.

Two creatives are currently live, each capturing a character mid-moment, pausing in admiration as a heart-filled cloud drifts by, carrying their object of desire: a fridge in one, a washing machine in the other. The soft visuals and sentimental tone mark a notable departure from Currys’ previous OOH work, shifting focus from function to feeling.

One of the more subtle but impactful touches appears in Currys’ new TV spot. As the lead character gazes out the window mid-meeting, a Currys T-Side passes by, drawing her focus and ultimately setting the story in motion. It’s a creative nod to the kind of attention Outdoor naturally commands and a reminder of the role it plays in reinforcing campaign messaging across channels.

It also speaks to the media synergy at play. According to our IMPACT Attention research, 72% of Dublin respondents agree that OOH works well alongside TV, reflecting Outdoor’s strength in amplifying visibility and driving response as part of a multi-touch campaign.

Planned by Starcom and Source out of home, the campaign spans a wide suite of formats Transit (Transvision, Gallery, Rail), Transport (T-Sides), and a mix of classic and digital roadside formats. The creative flourishes and romantic messaging bring a warm tone to busy urban environments, cutting through with charm and consistency.

“We wanted to create something that truly celebrated how people feel about the tech they use every day and OOH was the perfect canvas to bring that to life,” says Emma Daly, business director at Starcom, “The visual storytelling opportunities, combined with the scale and flexibility of the medium, allowed us to communicate emotion in a way that cuts through. OOH has that rare ability to be both seen and felt and in this campaign that was essential.”

Platform Power

There’s a moment every morning, just after the train doors open, when people snap back into the world. Podcasts pause, playlists end, and attention shifts from the internal to the external. It’s in that space, often just a few seconds, that DOOH is quietly doing some of its best work through commuter digital formats.

With Tara Street now converted from classic to digital and a new installation live at Grand Canal Dock, all four of Dublin’s main city centre stations – Connolly, Pearse, Tara Street and Grand Canal Dock- now feature digital galleries. They’ve brought these spaces to life with placements that don’t need to fight for attention. Instead, they meet people at a moment when attention is already shifting.

That early-morning arrival is one of the few consistently focused points in the day. Our Moods on the Move research shows that feelings of focus and purpose peak in this window, and the station platform becomes the first real opportunity for a message to land. If that message is relevant, advertising a coffee, a breakfast deal, a reminder about Father’s Day, it stands a real chance of prompting action.

In the evening, the mood changes. Work is over, shoulders drop, and commuters ease into a different mindset. The same research shows a rise in feelings like relief and openness, a more receptive space for ads that suggest comfort, spontaneity or reward. A pizza. A holiday. A pint in the sun. And when those messages respond to the moment, especially in real time, they don’t feel like ads. They feel like ideas.

That’s the real strength of the format. Commuter digital and station galleries don’t just stand out. They appear at the right time. Whether the message is time-sensitive, weather-based or tied to an occasion, the context does the heavy lifting. According to our IMPACT Attention research, environments with dwell time consistently outperform for recall and understanding. And when the creative is designed for the moment, the impact is stronger still.

Advertisers are already taking note. These formats are being used more strategically, not just for reach, but for timing, mindset and intent. They’re signals for brands trying to meet people in the right place with the right tone.

A Grand Entrance for Guinness on Aungier Street

Ahead of the beginning of the brand’s trilogy of gigs set to take place over the next three ‘lovely’ days, Guinness has unveiled a new special build as part of its ongoing campaign supporting the events. The 3D special build at Aungier Street’s Golden Square brings the gates of St. James’s Gate directly to the street in one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares, just above John O’Dwyer’s pub and a short walk from the venue.

One side of the replica gates physically opens outwards from the panel, visually cueing the invitational nature of the gigs to come at the home of Guinness. With a full lineup now confirmed – including Fontaines D.C., Lankum, CMAT, Biig Piig and Morgana – the special build doubles down on the campaign’s central message: inviting the public to step inside.

Planned by PHD and Source out of home and installed by Eclipse Media, this marks Diageo’s third time using the site for a special in the past year, following Rockshore’s IMPACT Award-winning ‘bitten’ build and Smirnoff Ice’s recent 3D can installation. Once again, the panel serves as a stage for standout creative rooted in place, timing and cultural relevance.

“For Lovely Days Live at the Home of Guinness, we wanted to create something that stopped people in their tracks. OOH, and special builds in particular, give us a chance to make that invitation feel real and impossible to ignore,” notes Ann-Marie Brady, Senior Brand Manager for Guinness. “The medium continues to be one of the most powerful tools we have for capturing attention and connecting with audiences in the real world.”