Droga5 Campaign for Smyths Toys Showcases Value and Joy

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has rolled out a major new European campaign for Smyths Toys, one of the largest retailers of toys in Europe.
The campaign will run across TV and social channels in Ireland, UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands and France.
The campaign aims to showcase the retailer’s “€10 and Below” range while at the same time tapping into the pure joy kids feel when they have their own money to spend in a toy shop.
This creative approach brings to life the story of a young girl who transforms into an iconic showstopper the moment her mum hands her loose change in Smyths Toys. The €10 & Below aisle becomes her stage, and as she moves through the store, she encounters other kids who feel just as legendary.
“We’re so excited to show off our €10 & Below range – from dinos and dumper trucks to cheeky monkeys and foam planes, there’s something for every little shopper! Perfect as a treat, a reward, or a birthday surprise. Droga5 nailed that magical feeling kids get when they’ve got their own money to spend,” say Sinead Byrne and Martina Ruane, European marketing directors, Smyths Toys Superstores.
“This brief was all about capturing the incredible value parents find at Smyths Toys,” add Alex Ingarfield and Carina Caye, creative directors, Droga5 Dublin.
“But, as with all our work for Smyths Toys, we asked ourselves – how does that feel for kids? The answer – absolutely epic. When you’re young, even just one number bigger than your age feels massive,” they add.
The latest campaign comes not long after Smyths Toys’ Christmas campaign, also developed by Droga5 Dublin, which was a bold departure for the Galway-headquartered retailer.
With annual revenues in excess of €2.5bn, Smyths Toys is one of the largest toy retailers with over 300 stores around Europe.
