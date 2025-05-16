An Post Delivers New Campaign as Part of Brand Reset

The campaign is part of a wider branding reset by the company called “Making Better Happen” and represents a €3m investment by the company.
A key part of the rebrand is a new hero campaign called “A Nation Delivers”. Created by Boys+Girls, it shows how the company’s nationwide network can “connect a community of caring strangers to help one small boy find his way back to comfort.”
Based on a true story, the commercial follows a mother’s viral TikTok plea to find a discontinued comfort toy for her autistic son. “As people across Ireland respond by sending possible replacements through An Post’s services, we witness how the company’s modern capabilities – tracking, electric fleet, and prepaid packaging – facilitate acts of kindness.”
Separate TV ads commercials for An Post Money and An Post Commerce feature interconnected characters and items that demonstrate the breadth of An Post’s letter, ecommerce and financial services.
“A Nation Delivers captures the spirit of the ‘Making Better Happen’ platform,” says Debbie Byrne, managing director, An Post Retail.
“At An Post, we believe that making better happens when Ireland can stay connected, trading and thriving, every day. Our technology evolves, but our values and commitment to delivering meaningful connections remain constant.”
“This story beautifully demonstrates An Post’s essential role in Irish life,” says Rory Hamilton, chief creative officer at Boys + Girls. “Beyond showcasing their efficient services, it reveals how An Post understands that some packages carry more than their contents – they carry irreplaceable meaning, comfort, and the power to connect people in profound ways.”
According to Hamilton, the production was handled with “exceptional sensitivity, care, and collaboration and director Ben Liam Jones brought personal understanding to the project – casting autistic performers and real families to ensure genuine representation throughout.
He adds that production company Antidote “treated the story with the respect it deserved to make diversity even more diverse – creating an inclusive set environment that embodied their commitment to meaningful epresentation.”
