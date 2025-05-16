Mr Tayto Saves the Date in New Campaign from Publicis Dublin

Publicis Dublin has created a new and humorous campaign for a new snack product made by Tayto Snacks.

The campaign is running across TV, VOD, digital and social, and is supported by in-store activations

The hero TV campaign shows an awkward date going wrong only to be rescued, with perfect coming timing, by the legendary Mr Tayto himself.

The campaign runs across TV, VOD, digital and social, and is supported by in-store activations. It continues Publicis Dublin’s run of fun, standout advertising for the Tayto brand – tapping into humour and relatability to make a lasting impression and keep the brand relevant to a younger audience.

“It’s always a pleasure to work on the Tayto brand—collaborating with one of Ireland’s most iconic characters. As a beloved national favourite, Tayto holds a special place in people’s hearts, and we’re proud to create campaigns that leave a mark while staying true to the brand the nation loves,” says Ger Roe, board brand creative director, Publicis Dublin.

“Our new Tayto Cornados advert delivers fun with a playful twist, capturing how Tayto Cornados will blow you away with a whirlwind of flavour. By leveraging Mr. Tayto’s charm, they’ve created a humorous and engaging TV campaign that builds an emotional connection with viewers while driving excitement and awareness around our latest innovation.”

Credits

Client: Tayto Snacks

Marketing Director: Alina Uí Chaollaí

Marketing Manager: Carol McCaghy

Brand Manager: Oisin McKenna

Agency: Publicis Dublin

Business Director: Karen Muckian

Account Director: Cormac Dooley

Board Creative Director: Ger Roe

Art Director: Leona Smyth

Copywriter: Lucy Mortell

Strategic Planner: Niamh O’Shaughnessy

Head of Production: Niamh Skelly

Graphics: Cormac O’Connor

Social Edits: Tom Davis

Production: Banjoman

Director : Dermot Malone

Head of Production : Matt D’Arcy

Producer : Keith Bradley

DoP : Burschi Wojnar

Edit : Kevin Whelan at Mustard

VFX: Gabha

Executive Producer : Dafydd Upsdell

Grade: Andrew Francis

VFX Lead: Stephen Pepper