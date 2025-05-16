Mr Tayto Saves the Date in New Campaign from Publicis Dublin

Publicis Dublin has created a new and humorous campaign for a new snack product made by Tayto Snacks.
The hero TV campaign shows an awkward date going wrong only to be rescued, with perfect coming timing, by the legendary Mr Tayto himself.
The campaign runs across TV, VOD, digital and social, and is supported by in-store activations. It continues Publicis Dublin’s run of fun, standout advertising for the Tayto brand – tapping into humour and relatability to make a lasting impression and keep the brand relevant to a younger audience.
“It’s always a pleasure to work on the Tayto brand—collaborating with one of Ireland’s most iconic characters. As a beloved national favourite, Tayto holds a special place in people’s hearts, and we’re proud to create campaigns that leave a mark while staying true to the brand the nation loves,” says Ger Roe, board brand creative director, Publicis Dublin.
“Our new Tayto Cornados advert delivers fun with a playful twist, capturing how Tayto Cornados will blow you away with a whirlwind of flavour. By leveraging Mr. Tayto’s charm, they’ve created a humorous and engaging TV campaign that builds an emotional connection with viewers while driving excitement and awareness around our latest innovation.”
Credits
Client: Tayto Snacks
Marketing Director: Alina Uí Chaollaí
Marketing Manager: Carol McCaghy
Brand Manager: Oisin McKenna
Agency: Publicis Dublin
Business Director: Karen Muckian
Account Director: Cormac Dooley
Board Creative Director: Ger Roe
Art Director: Leona Smyth
Copywriter: Lucy Mortell
Strategic Planner: Niamh O’Shaughnessy
Head of Production: Niamh Skelly
Graphics: Cormac O’Connor
Social Edits: Tom Davis
Production: Banjoman
Director : Dermot Malone
Head of Production : Matt D’Arcy
Producer : Keith Bradley
DoP : Burschi Wojnar
Edit : Kevin Whelan at Mustard
VFX: Gabha
Executive Producer : Dafydd Upsdell
Grade: Andrew Francis
VFX Lead: Stephen Pepper