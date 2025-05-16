F&B Campaign for Allianz Harness the Power of Spotify for Safer Driving

Creative agency Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin (F&B) and Allianz have used the streaming platform Spotify to harness “the power of music, science and data” to help improve the road safety behaviours of Irish drivers as part of a new campaign called “Seat Belters.”
Research shows that only half of motorists are aware of how significantly music affects their driving behaviour. With this in mind, Forsman & Bodenfors has created a “data-driven experience” on Spotify that could encourage better driving.
As part of the campaign the agency enlisted social media science star Emanuel “Big Manny” Wallace and Stewart Copeland best known as the drummer with British rock band the Police from 1977 to 1986.
Together, they appear in a series of spots that explain the science behind music’s impact on driving. Songs at 80 beats per minute (BPM) or lower have been scientifically shown to promote calmer driving patterns and improved reaction times, according to research.
The “Seat Belters” leverages Spotify’s streaming intelligence to generate personalised playlists designed to promote better driving. By identifying tracks with a BPM lower than 80, the experience encourages a more relaxed driving pace, rooted in science-backed behavioural insights.
“Multiple studies show that music above 120 BPM can raise heart rate and encourage faster, more aggressive driving, said Mark Brennan, chief marketing officer at Allianz Ireland.
“Seat Belters uses music science to nudge people toward safer driving in a natural, engaging way. We’re proud to work with Forsman & Bodenfors to bring this to life on Spotify,” he says.
“When Allianz challenged us to create something that could help improve driver safety, we developed the core idea for Seat Belters around the behavioural science of music,” says Damian Hanley, executive creative director, Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin.
“With Spotify’s unique streaming intelligence, we transformed that idea into an experience that’s culturally relevant, innovative, and potentially life-saving,” he says.
Brian Berner, global head of advertising sales & partnerships with Spotify adds: “Music provokes intense feelings. We know listeners get a mood boost when they tune into Spotify, resulting in a halo of good vibes for brands. With our focus on personalization and discovery and a uniquely engaged audience, brands like Allianz can effectively reach their target audience of drivers with this important message around safe driving. I’m thrilled to see Allianz creatively leverage Spotify and the power of music for such an important and thoughtful campaign.”
https://open.spotify.com/site/allianz
