Opinion: A Nation Re-calibrates as Uncertainty Remains

Against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty and a tricky economic outlook, some interesting behaviours and views have emerged in the latest annual edition of The Sign of the Times, which is carried out by Ipsos B&A, writes Luke Harvey.

The Sign of the Times 2025 research shows that despite some economic improvements, as a nation we are on edge. The population has become accustomed to expecting disruption and instability around the corner as many have become seasoned crisis veterans over the last two decades, and are approaching the current era with cautious optimism. Within this context, we are seeing a trend of intentional living, whereby people are becoming much more considered and deliberate in their choices.

Although most economic indicators are positive and disposable income is up overall, anxiety around global issues pervades and confidence in the world order has been dented since the new USA presidency. People are fearful of recession (with two thirds feeling the global economy will get worse) and recognise the social challenges of the housing crisis. Society is divided as polarisation persists on issues concerning identity such as gender and foreign nationals.

There may be more disposable income, but cost-of-living is driving search for value for money. Lower socio-economic groups are feeling increased economic strain, and under 35’s, not feeling the same improvements in disposable income as older cohorts, can feel a degree of detachment from the country, with many considering emigration. Many young adults feel they have limited control over their circumstances and their capacity to change them.

As economic realities make the future uncertain for young adults, there is less linearity attached to traditional milestones, which are being re-defined or ‘delayed’. Accumulation of experiences is becoming an alternative success marker, with travel emerging as a ‘modern milestone’. Defeatist outlooks towards difficult to attain milestones such as home ownership feed into a focus on enjoyment of the present. This audience will spend, if experience is felt to justify cost.

People are also becoming more focused on experience in their approaches to socialising. Frequent socialising doesn’t feel as accessible due to cost, with in-home socialising on the rise. There is a desire to elevate social experience if one is going to ‘invest’ in it. Social occasions are broadening, aligning with hobbies and wellbeing. There is a desire to connect with one another through spaces and occasions that don’t depend solely on alcohol, yet a perceptible gap in available ‘third spaces’ persists, especially outside of Dublin and urban centres.

As in-person interactions are being increasingly prioritised as a means of connecting with each other, social media is starting to be viewed as a ‘junk food’ version of connection that we don’t need to lean on as much as in the pandemic years. People are expressing a desire to reframe their relationships with social media and employ a more conscious and selective approach to content they engage with. Despite this desire, much of it is aspirational; digital is not going anywhere. Blurring the lines between ‘sponsored’ content and content people choose to engage with will put brands ahead.

When it comes to artificial intelligence, Ireland is the most apprehensive country globally according to the Ipsos Global Trends 2024 report. Our Sign of the Times survey shows that usage has increased substantially since last year. However, positivity and optimism towards AI remains unchanged – it is entering our homes and workplaces, yet our outlook remains the same. People are still coming to terms with AI as its future role and the implications feel uncertain.

The research shows that many are using modern tools at their disposal to take control of their health and engage in preventative healthcare practices, but with increasing access to information and tools comes a sense of internally driven pressure and anxiety around staying on top of one’s health. The perceived responsibility attached to this access to information and resources can make preventative healthcare measures feel like ‘another cross to bear’ alongside other life responsibilities which can be overwhelming.

Employment is another area where many are protective of their time. Working from home in 2025 is seen to offer benefits like better work-life balance and improved health due to less commuting and flexible schedules. People choosing to work from home cite the ‘commuter tax’ and freeing up more of their time. However, working from home affects workplace dynamics, leading to fewer casual interactions and an increased sense of distance between colleagues, impacting traditional office camaraderie that flourishes in more traditional working environments.

The areas covered in this year’s Sign of the Times reveal a re-calibration of values and a move towards more curated and purposeful living. We are placing more and more value on our own time as an asset, striving to spend it in a more intentional way. Whilst there is an aspirational element to this, a broad shift in how people choose to shape their lives is evident; becoming increasingly selective about what we buy, more discerning in our social interactions, more considered in our engagement with technology, and more experience-driven. People are conscious of the choices that can best reward them across different strands of their lives, and organisations that can tap into this mindset or support these aspirations will be well placed to thrive.