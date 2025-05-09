Media Awards 2025: Virgin Media Television Wins Media Brand of the Year

In what is always a very tough and competitive category involving all forms of media across the media ecosystem, it was Virgin Media Television that saw off competition from dmg media and Tesco Media powered by dunnhumby to win Media Brand of the Year.

“This was a very strong presentation that hit all the bases, on the back of a brand refresh that really put their money where their brand was,” said the judge’s citation.

“ Access across multiple touchpoints and accessibility were stand out and backing the League of Ireland was an excellent feature! A beautiful marriage of editorial and commerciality led to exceptional results. Virgin Media Television is a strong and forward looking Media Brand.”