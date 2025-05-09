Media Awards 2025: Kerrie Patten Wins Rising Star Award

In what is one of the most hotly contested categories every year at the Media Awards, Kerrie Patten from Havas Media Ireland saw off stiff competition to win this year’s Rising Star award which was sponsored by Mediahuis Ireland.

According to the judge’s citation: “An outstanding winner in an amazingly competitive category and she is a real leader for the future. Kerrie’s contribution to sustainability was a pivotal piece- a sustainable queen – she is living the message. An extremely hard worker who showed tremendous heart and an outstanding presenter. Kerrie has also shown such resilience to grow to such a senior role in Havas in such a short time.