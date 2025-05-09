Media Awards 2025: PML Wins Sales Team of the Year

With competition coming from the likes of Virgin Media Television, Media Central, dmg media, Sky Media and Mediahuis Ireland, it was PML Group which emerged triumphant in much coveted Sales Team of the Year category.

Having already won this hotly contested category several times in recent years, the judges were unanimous in their decision. According to their citation: “PML Group were the outstanding entrant in a category that came down to the finest of margins. Outside of competing admirably in their central sales function, their increases across growth and innovation streams and embracing the needs of advertisers and audiences proved too good to be matched. The commitment to industry and its progression contributed heavily towards this accolade. “