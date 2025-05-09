Media Awards 2025: ExtraG.ie Wins Irish Language Award

In the inaugural Best Use of Irish Language in media, sponsored by TG4, it was dmg media which saw off the competition to win gold for its ground-breaking Irish language website ExtraG.ie.

“ExtraG.ie was awarded gold as recognition of the integration of the Irish language as part of dmg’s business strategy,” according to the judges.

“They showed huge initiative in building on a business opportunity which has resulted in embedding the Irish language into their brand portfolio, and giving it visibility across their wider brand ecosystem – ensuring the Irish language is ‘read and spread’ Comhgháirdeas leo.”