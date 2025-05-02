Sue Cleary: An Appreciation





The advertising industry lost a shining light in recent weeks, when Sue Cleary passed away on Friday, 18th April in Blackrock Clinic. Sue was a Creative Brand Consultant with a background as Client Services Director in agencies including CKSK, Brando, TBWA, DDFH&B and O&M. In recent years she was a founder and non-executive director of Resexe and a trustee of the charity COPD Support Ireland and enjoyed great success as a Brand Consultant for her own portfolio of national and international clients.

Sue was a great communicator and exuded life, energy and good humour in the workplace and socially, making many friends everywhere she went. Her mix of professionalism,

style and natural warmth made her equally popular with clients and colleagues.

Sue’s funeral in Donnybrook church was packed with friends, colleagues and associates – a wonderful and moving tribute to her. She is survived by her husband, Angus Fleming.