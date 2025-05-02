Recipients of IAPI’s Female Futures Fund Announced

IAPI has announced the details of the recipients of the 2025 Female Futures Fund programme. The remarkable calibre of applicants posed a formidable challenge for this year’s selection panel, resulting in 25 top applicates receiving a space on the award-winning programme which is backed by Diageo.

The Female Futures Fund Programme is designed to support the growth and advancement of exceptional female talent in the advertising, media, and communications industry. The recipients will participate in a series of three full-day workshops facilitated by Danica Murphy, Founder of PRISM Leadership & Change Consulting, later this year

The workshops are “focused on fostering future leaders, it offers networking, coaching, and personal development opportunities to empower participants with the skills and strategies needed to thrive in senior roles.

The recipients of the 2025 programme are:

Áine Neenan, Senior Account Manager, TBWA\Ireland

Aisling Baker, Group Director, Essencemediacom

Anita Freeman, Senior Account Manager, Connelly Partners

Caelen Dwane, Account Director, Dentsu

Catriona Coakley, Client Operations Lead, Droga5 Dublin

Ciara Jones, Client Director, Starcom, part of Core

Ellen Corrigan, Social Account Manager, Thinkhouse

Eva Redmond, Art Director, BBH

Helen O’Higgins, Art Director, Forsman & Bodenfors

Holly Tilson, Account Director, Folk VML

Jane Ahlstrom, Client Director, Mindshare Ireland

Jenna Greene, Effectiveness Director, Omnicom

Joanna Zimnoch, Graphic Designer, Custodian

Katie Corscadden, Account Director, TBWA\Ireland

Lucy Mortell, Creative Copywriter, Publicis Dublin

Lynne Holland, Account Director, OMD

Mathilde Paus, Account Director, Dynamo

Megan Keenan, Client Director, Spark Foundry, part of Core

Nikki Tunney, Experience Director, FUEL

Rebecca Mullen, Account Director, Public House

Sinead Farrelly, Producer, Boys + Girls

Sinead Higgins, Senior Account Manager, Boys + Girls

Siobhan Coakley, Producer, Droga5 Dublin

Sophie Rowe, Consulting Manager, Accenture Song

Susan McGing, Creative Copywriter, Core

“When IAPI established the Female Futures Fund six years ago, the goal was clear — to empower more women to become leaders in the advertising, media and communications industry” said Siobhán Masterson, CEO, IAPI.

“Since then, the industry has made encouraging progress, with a 10% improvement in gender balance across the sector. We look forward to seeing what impact this year’s recipients make as future leaders of our industry.”