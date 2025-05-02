Recipients of IAPI’s Female Futures Fund Announced

IAPI has announced the details of the recipients of the 2025 Female Futures Fund programme. The remarkable calibre of applicants posed a formidable challenge for this year’s selection panel, resulting in 25 top applicates receiving a space on the award-winning programme which is backed by Diageo.
The Female Futures Fund Programme is designed to support the growth and advancement of exceptional female talent in the advertising, media, and communications industry. The recipients will participate in a series of three full-day workshops facilitated by Danica Murphy, Founder of PRISM Leadership & Change Consulting, later this year
The workshops are “focused on fostering future leaders, it offers networking, coaching, and personal development opportunities to empower participants with the skills and strategies needed to thrive in senior roles.
The recipients of the 2025 programme are:
- Áine Neenan, Senior Account Manager, TBWA\Ireland
- Aisling Baker, Group Director, Essencemediacom
- Anita Freeman, Senior Account Manager, Connelly Partners
- Caelen Dwane, Account Director, Dentsu
- Catriona Coakley, Client Operations Lead, Droga5 Dublin
- Ciara Jones, Client Director, Starcom, part of Core
- Ellen Corrigan, Social Account Manager, Thinkhouse
- Eva Redmond, Art Director, BBH
- Helen O’Higgins, Art Director, Forsman & Bodenfors
- Holly Tilson, Account Director, Folk VML
- Jane Ahlstrom, Client Director, Mindshare Ireland
- Jenna Greene, Effectiveness Director, Omnicom
- Joanna Zimnoch, Graphic Designer, Custodian
- Katie Corscadden, Account Director, TBWA\Ireland
- Lucy Mortell, Creative Copywriter, Publicis Dublin
- Lynne Holland, Account Director, OMD
- Mathilde Paus, Account Director, Dynamo
- Megan Keenan, Client Director, Spark Foundry, part of Core
- Nikki Tunney, Experience Director, FUEL
- Rebecca Mullen, Account Director, Public House
- Sinead Farrelly, Producer, Boys + Girls
- Sinead Higgins, Senior Account Manager, Boys + Girls
- Siobhan Coakley, Producer, Droga5 Dublin
- Sophie Rowe, Consulting Manager, Accenture Song
- Susan McGing, Creative Copywriter, Core
“When IAPI established the Female Futures Fund six years ago, the goal was clear — to empower more women to become leaders in the advertising, media and communications industry” said Siobhán Masterson, CEO, IAPI.
“Since then, the industry has made encouraging progress, with a 10% improvement in gender balance across the sector. We look forward to seeing what impact this year’s recipients make as future leaders of our industry.”