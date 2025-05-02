Opinion: Summer Loving for OOH Advertisers

With Summer almost upon us, advertisers can make a big splash with their campaigns by embracing the many benefits of OOH advertising writes Caroline Decourcy, Insights Director with Talon Ireland.

We’re living in a distraction economy, where attention spans have dropped by 68% since 2012, and multi screening is now the norm. In a world of constant digital noise, attention is fleeting, and competition for it is fierce.

But while the digital world scrolls endlessly, Irish audiences are leaning into something more lasting: real-world experiences. Last year alone, Irish consumers spent €705 million on entertainment for concerts, gigs and theatre productions. The appetite for meaningful, shared connections is stronger than ever, and this summer, the stage is set for a bumper season.

At Talon, we believe Out of Home (OOH) media is perfectly positioned to meet audiences in these moments. Its strength lies in four key principles – Audience, Creative, Effective, and Sustainable – or what we call the ACES.

So, what are the ACES?

Audience

As Irish consumers gear up for a busy summer, OOH media is uniquely placed to put your brand into everyday lives, reaching target audiences at key locations and moments. According to our latest insights 59% of people plan to use public transport this summer, while 29% intend to visit local markets. Cultural experiences remain high on the agenda too, with 21% planning to attend Electric Picnic and 14% heading to Forbidden Fruit. These audiences are active, mobile, and highly engaged – and they’re spending more time outdoors than ever.

With advanced tools like our programmatic DSP, Optimise, brands can now target specific audience groups. From Gen Z and trendsetters to time-poor inspiration seekers, OOH formats are analysed with the best ones chosen. And thanks to real-time triggers like weather, UV index or pollen count, creative can adapt in real-time to tap into these micro moments, delivering contextual messages that capture attention and boost neuro response by up to 32%.

Creative

Now more than ever OOH isn’t just a canvas – it’s a stage. And with the right creative strategy, your brand can be the headline act.

According to the “Redefining human engagement” study by Neuroscience, OOH offers a uniquely powerful creative playground, one that doesn’t just capture attention, but earns it. When done right, standout creative can deliver a 35% lift in purchase consideration, increase consumer action by 17%, and drive 56% higher ad recall than standard OOH. Add a social mechanic and memory encoding increase by 5x, proof that great ideas don’t just land, they stick.

This summer, brands have the opportunity to break out of billboards, dominate spaces and turn OOH into an immersive storytelling platform. From bold murals that transform everyday walls into works of art, to special builds that help make the moment extra special, to real-world experiences that put your brand directly into the hands of your audience. In a season full of chances to show up, creativity is what elevates your message from simply being seen, to being shared.

Effective

Deliver a standout performance.

OOH has long been trusted for its power to build brand fame and awareness, but today, it’s doing far more. As the media landscape evolves, OOH is increasingly delivering bottom-funnel impact, driving action and conversions once reserved for online performance channels.

In fact, Talon’s own brand uplift study shows that 56% of people feel OOH brings brands to life, while 59% say they find OOH ads appealing, and 53% say they reach them in the right mindset. OOH also has the highest reach among 16–34-year-olds, outperforming every other media channel. And the benefits don’t stop there. According to Peter Field’s analysis of the IPA databank, allocating just 15% of your budget to OOH not only drives business results, but it also supercharges the performance of your wider media mix: improving search effectiveness by 54%, social by 20%, TV by 17%, and press by 7%.

Sustainable

Sustainability is no longer a side act. With Coldplay in 2024, making global headlines with its Music of the Spheres sustainability report, while artists like Metallica and Billie Eilish are also following suit pushing for greener tours and concerts. The message is loud and clear: sustainability matters, and it’s not going away.

Irish consumers are increasingly factoring environmental impact into their decisions. According to recent data, 43% are making more considered purchases to reduce overall consumption, and 68% say they would pay at least 20% more for products deemed sustainable. That sentiment extends to media. As a channel that lives in the public space, OOH carries a unique responsibility to contribute positively to communities and environments. It’s also smart investment, according to Outsmart and KPMG, per emission, OOH emits les carbon than all other media measured, accounting for just 3.3% of total UK advertising power consumption, and under 3.5% of the total ad carbon footprint.

From reaching high-impact audiences with precision via programmatic tools like Optimise, to crafting creative that puts your brand in the spotlight, OOH offers brands the chance to truly headline this season. It’s a channel that not only drives effective results across the full funnel but allows you to invest responsibly in media that gives back to communities and environments.

This summer, if your goal is to deliver meaningful outcomes – from awareness to action – OOH has earned its place at the heart of your media plan. Play your winning hand with OOH and take your brand centre stage.

Caroline Decourcy, Insights Director at Talon Ireland