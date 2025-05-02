Out \ Look: KP Nuts Launches new Campaign championing Quality



James Byrne, marketing manager, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Tayto Snacks has launched a new OOH campaign incorporating bold copy for the nation’s favourite nut brand. The latest campaign highlights the brand’s superior quality and leading position within the segment, with the strapline, “There’s nuts, then there’s KP Nuts”.

Designed to capture consumers’ attention with amusing and witty headlines the campaign playfully reminds shoppers of the importance of quality and enjoyment when deciding on a purchase. One creative treatment leads with the headline “Other nuts are available, but so are runner up medals.”

The top-of-mind OOH campaign, planned by Starcom and Source out of home is running on roadside 48 Sheets and Adshel, alongside Adboxes and Mall screens, targeting shoppers close to point of purchase at convenience store and shopping centres respectively. High profile locations in Dublin feature the Adbox Extra format, creating a frame-breaking wraparound effect that boosts standout on the street.

Karen Hurley, Marketing Manager at Tayto Snacks, says, “As the number one brand within the Nuts segment, KP Nuts is renowned for sourcing the best nuts and delivering delicious flavours to the category. We are delighted to be spotlighting the unbeatable quality of KP Nuts with an engaging tongue and cheek campaign designed to continue driving brand penetration”

Our Media Impact study found that 74% of people say that brands that advertise on billboards are more desirable. OOH enhances mental availability on the path to purchase keeping brands top of mind versus competitors. Almost two thirds of respondents perceive brands that advertise on billboards as premium, indicating prestige being associated with such public displays.

KP Nuts are Ireland’s Number 1 branded nuts. KP Nuts are picked after growing in the sun for 130 days, giving them the perfect taste and quality that’s always been at the heart of KP Nuts, so it’s no wonder they’re the nation’s favourite. As well as Original Salted and Dry Roasted Peanuts, consumers can enjoy delicious flavours such as Honey Roast, Spicy Chilli and Salt & Vinegar Peanuts.

Electric Ireland signals Darkness Into Light

As dawn approaches next Saturday, more than 150,000 people are expected to mobilise for this year’s Darkness Into Light event, sponsored by Electric Ireland.

Now in its 16th year, the event involves a 5km walk in support of Pieta House’s ongoing battle against suicide and self-harm. The fundraiser has previously funded over 100,000 helpline calls and texts, nearly 51,000 hours of counselling, and about 7,000 unique therapy journeys to those who needed them.

Electric Ireland has been a steadfast partner since 2013, helping transform Darkness Into Light into a global movement. Planned by PML and denstu, the energy provider are behind the event’s OOH campaign which has been live this cycle leveraging a blend of classic and digital formats to raise awareness.

DOOH includes large roadside Adshel Live, Forecourts, Lifestyle and bar screens, while Metropoles, Bus Shelters, Commuter 6s and Dart Cards complete the format lineup.

Conor Moore, head of design at PML Group, reflects on his own experiences participating in the event:

“I’ve been doing Darkness Into Light most years for the last 10 or so, and every year it always hits home or me. I’ve known people who’ve struggled with their mental health, and sadly some who’ve died by suicide. It’s never easy getting up in the middle of the night, but once you’re out there, walking or running into the sunrise with a crowd of people who all care, it’s completely worth it. Every year, there is this powerful and lovely sense of connection, hope, and support. It can be emotional too, but also incredibly uplifting to be part of something so meaningful. It’s something I truly look forward to every year.”

For events OOH is the ultimate marketing channel and can be relevant to multiple factors including live time, location, and weather data to add resonance and increasing likelihood of capturing coveted consumer attention.

For more information on the most important sunrise of the year visit https://www.darknessintolight.ie/

CGA: Spirits and Attention high ahead of the summer months

As cost-of-living challenges continue to shape consumer behaviour, signs of optimism are emerging in the on-trade sector. CGA by NiQ, the leading provider of on-premise consumer intelligence, have revealed just over half of Irish consumers say they are going out at least as often as they were a year ago with nearly a quarter going out more frequently. For brands in the drinks and casual dining space, the mood suggests a window of opportunity, especially as we head toward the summer season.

While intent to socialise remains, spend remains considered. Consumers are more discerning, value-driven, and planning-led. OOH remains the ideal format to turn a passing glance into a poured pint in that regard. With Irish adults spending more time out and about and 66% recalling an OOH ad in the past week rising to 71% in the capital (TGI) the opportunity to influence consumers at key decision-making moments remains strong.

Location-based, time-sensitive, and format-flexible, OOH offers brands a powerful bridge between intention and action. Our IMPACT Attention study shows that 83% of adults notice OOH regularly rising to 87% among 18–24s, and 67% say it has led them to discover a new brand. In the context of pubs, bars and casual dining, Outdoor acts as a prompt at key moments on the consumer journey.

Mood also plays a central role. Those heading out for drinks or food are looking for connection, escapism and good times. OOH can match and amplify that tone, particularly via creative that taps into humour, emotion or excitement. The same research reveals that emotionally resonant creative significantly outperforms generic ads, with innovative formats (such as digital, sensory or experiential activations) capturing attention more effectively. 85% agree unusual formats stand out, and 84% say they make brands appear forward-thinking.

OOH’s power also multiplies across channels. 73% of respondents said Outdoor reminded them of a TV ad, while 72% said it recalled something they’d seen online. For multi-channel campaigns such as those activated around long weekends, festivals or major sporting events, OOH becomes the thread that connects screens to streets.