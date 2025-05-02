Folk VML Wins National Lottery and Eirgrid Accounts

It has been a good week for Folk VML which has picked up the creative account for Premier Lotteries Ireland and EirGrid.

Premier Lotteries Ireland, manages the Irish National Lottery following a three-way pitch. It is understood that the three agencies involved were Folk VML, Boys+Girls and Publicis Dublin. The pitch process was overseen by Amy Mitchell and Pt78. The incumbent on the account is Core which managed both the creative and media planning and buying. Core won the creative account back in 2020.

Folk VML is expected to work on a new brand positioning and campaign for Premier Lotteries Ireland which has been operating without a CMO for several months. Earlier this week the company announced that Anne Mulcahy has been appointed to the vacant role.

The account is estimated to be worth around €6-€7m a year with media spend worth several multiples of this.

Last year, the ultimate ownership of Premier Lotteries Ireland- which manages the National Lottery – changed hands after the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, An Post and An Post Pension Fund sold their respective shareholdings to La Française des Jeux (FDJ), operator of the French National Lottery.

Folk VML was also celebrating this week by winning the creative account for EirGrid, the company which plans and manages the national grid. The incumbent was BBDO Dublin, which is now part of TBWA\Ireland.

According to the agency, “the new collaboration will see Folk VML work closely with EirGrid to develop strategic and creative communications that engage the Irish public on the future of the electricity grid.

“As Ireland transitions to a low-carbon energy system, effective communication is key to building awareness and support for this transformation. Folk VML will bring its expertise in insight-driven creativity to help drive meaningful engagement with EirGrid’s stakeholders.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with EirGrid at such a pivotal moment in Ireland’s energy transition. Through strategic creativity, we look forward to inspiring public understanding and action around the importance of a secure, sustainable electricity grid,” says Enda Kelly, managing director, Folk VML.

Suzanne Collins, head of PR at EirGrid adds: “Communicating the complexities of Ireland’s energy transition in a way that resonates with the public is critical. We were impressed by Folk VML’s ability to translate strategic insights into compelling creative work. We look forward to working together to engage communities and stakeholders across Ireland.”