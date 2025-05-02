Advertising Standards Authority Boosts Board With Three Key Appointments

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has appointed three new members to its board.

The first of these is Gary Joyce, co-founder and managing partner of Genesis, a business advisory and brand strategy consultancy. With extensive board involvement across private, public, and not-for-profit sectors, she is currently deputy chair of Barnardos and serves on the boards of European Movement Ireland and the Irish Farm Accounts Co-operative Society Limited (IFAC). Before establishing Genesis, Gary co-founded Dimension, Ireland’s first multidisciplinary marketing communications company, which was acquired by McConnells Advertising in 1994.

ASA has also announced that the recently appointed CEO of IAPI, Siobhán Masterson, has also joined the board. Appointed as CEO of IAPI in February, she has wide-ranging experience across corporate affairs, communications, socio-economic policy and commercial strategy, having previously worked for Kerry, the RDS and Ibec.

The third new director Stephen Jackson, head of customer and marketing at PTSB . With over 20 years’ experience driving global brand growth, building award winning teams, and delivering market leading performance, Jackson has held seniour leadership roles with Vodafone, Lexus, and Davy Group.

According to Orla Twomey, chief executive of the Advertising Standards Authority: “We are delighted to welcome Gary, Siobhán, and Stephen to the Board. Each appointee brings unique perspectives and invaluable industry expertise to the role. As the advertising landscape continues to evolve, their guidance will be instrumental in advancing our mission to foster trust in advertising for all.”

“Gary, Siobhán, and Stephen each bring a wealth of experience and valuable insights from their respective careers, reflecting the diverse voices contributing to the Board’s deliberations,” adds Miriam Hughes, chair of the board, ASA.

” On behalf of myself and the entire Board, I’d like to wish them every success in their new roles as we continue our work safeguarding consumers from advertising that is harmful, offensive, or misleading and ensuring care and compliance across the advertising industry.”

The other members of the board of ASA include Barry Dooley, Chief Executive, AAI; Elizabeth Sheehan, Consultant specialising in marketing and sustainability strategy; Kyla O’Kelly, Director, Javelin Group; Kate O’Leary, Managing Partner, Mindshare; Suzanne McElligott, Chief Executive, IAB Ireland; Antony Whittall, Commercial Operation, RTÉ; Clare Mulcahy, Head of Consumer Affairs, Irish Aviation Authority; Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO, Newsbrands Ireland and Michael O’Keeffe, former Chief Executive of BAI.