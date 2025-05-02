The Public House Challenges Irish Stereotypes in New Campaign for EPIC

The Public House has rolled out a new campaign for EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, one of the country’s leading tourist destinations.

The campaign revolves around OOH, print, and social and aims to challenge the automatic assumptions people make about the Irish, and the stereotyping that goes with it.

For the past few years EPIC has worked with The Public House to develop a number of award-winning campaigns rooted in “an enduring brand positioning which centres on the museum’s strength in delivering a unique way to understand the Irish. As a result, the brand has a history of challenging the negative, outdated stereotypes that hold the nation back,” according to the agency.

“This campaign captures what EPIC is all about — challenging stereotypes and revealing the surprising, often overlooked contributions of the Irish around the world. It’s humorous, thought-provoking, and we hope it encourages people to dig a little deeper into the real stories of Ireland’s emigrants,” says Yvonne Murphy, director of marketing, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum.

Paddy Dunne, copywriter at the Public House added: “While it’s funny to have a legitimate reason to say things like ‘Spudmarine’ and ‘Mashington, DC’, it also conveys quite an important message. The stories that can be discovered by simply visiting EPIC will open your eyes to the massive impact us Irish have had on the world, and it’s always a pleasure to help highlight these within a campaign.”

Credits

Agency: The Public House

Executive Creative Director: Rob Maguire

Creative Director: Sam Caren

Junior Art Director: Roisin McGrath

Copywriter: Patrick Dunne

Designer: Molly Devlin

Senior Designer: Trevor Nolan

Head of Design: Eimear O’Sullivan

Strategy: Sarah Walsh

Business & Operations Director: Terri Turner

Senior Account Executive: Megan Gorman

Motion Graphic Designer: Emma Wells

Client: EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum

Yvonne Murphy – Director of Marketing

Amy Logue – Senior Marketing Manager

Katy Thornton – Marketing & Communications Executive

Sami Basi – Marketing Executive

Production: The Orange Apple Creative Imagery

CGI Artist: Paul Lang