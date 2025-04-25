Tesco Amplifies Mobile Offering with Nationwide OOH Campaign

OOH agency Posterplan has teamed up with Mindshare and Tesco Mobile to further amplify the ongoing “Same, but Tesco” campaign promoting the retailer’s mobile phone offering nationwide.

Building on the viral success of its cat-led TV spots, which were created by BBH Dublin, the brand has brought its humour-infused brand messages to the streets with a nationwide OOH push.

Executed across a mix of large-format digital, premium roadside placements, and high-footfall retail and transport environments – including Luas and DART – the campaign taps into the universal quirks of mobile behaviour.

“Our campaign is rooted in the insight that while everyone uses their phones in similar ways, with Tesco Mobile, you can get so much more from yours,” says Rose Paget Franck, marketing lead, Tesco Mobile.

“We aimed to bring these relatable phone behaviours to life with eye-catching OOH creative that will capture the attention of consumers. At longer dwell points, we focused on leveraging our key message for Clubcard, highlighting the tangible value of turning a €5 Clubcard voucher into €15 off your monthly bill or top-up. We know it won’t be long till consumers are back scrolling on their ‘rectangles’ but we hope we’ve captured a few moments of their attention in real life.”

“OOH was the perfect canvas for Tesco Mobile’s witty tone, allowing them to amplify the humour and relatability that made their on-screen work such a talking point. After the TV spot sparked conversations online, OOH gives the campaign a second life – quite literally plastering that wit across the country and reinforcing the message through everyday moments,” says Eoin Carroll, senior client manager, Posterplan.

Mark Hughes, account director at Mindshare adds: “OOH was a key channel for this campaign. It acts as a natural extension from the brilliant TV ad, allowing us to expand on the amazing benefits Tesco Mobile has to offer. Focusing on longer dwell time environments, we planned formats where we know consumers spend more time engaging with advertising. With the clever and relatable creative, we hope it gives consumers a little laugh on their daily commute.”