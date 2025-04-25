Trump’s Tariffs Weigh Heavily on Consumer Sentiment according Ipsos B&A Survey

With global economic sentiment in a state of flux, following the introduction of trade tariffs by Donald Trump, consumer sentiment has been impacted also, according to the latest Ipsos B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer.

The survey was conducted between March 7 and March 20, 2025.

Consumer confidence has remained stagnant in March, with a net rating of -39 (those feeling downbeat versus those feeling more upbeat). More than half (55%) anticipate that the country to be worse off in the year ahead, with 16% expecting the country to improve in the coming year.

Dubliners continue to be most upbeat. However, the net result is that overall sentiment remains deeply anchored in negative territory. Confidence is lowest among females, the oldest age cohort (those aged 55+), and those living outside of Dublin.

This is the first time in nearly three years that the generational divide has swung negatively among the eldest cohort.

The proportion of households who claim to be “coping” with the cost-of-living crisis remained relatively steady – 67% are managing vs. 69% in February. One in five (19%) state they are facing difficulties.

More than 2 in 5 (42%) expect to save less in the coming year, with just one in four (24%) being upbeat in their savings intentions.

In addition, 44% think they will spend less over the next 12 months, with 16% thinking that they will purchase more goods and services.

While the population are notably cautious this month, there is still a belief among many that their net worth (in terms of the value of their personal assets) will grow over the next year – 37% believe their assets overall will increase, with just one in five (22%) adopting a more negative outlook. However, reflecting other indicators, sentiment has retreated in March in terms of perceived asset growth over the next 12 months; while we remain in positive territory, there has been a sharp decrease this month.

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,073 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class, and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing was conducted via Ipsos B&A’s Acumen Online Barometer.

