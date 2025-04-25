Wolfgang Digital Wins Six Awards at 2025 Global Social Media Awards

The Dublin-based digital agency Wolfgang Digital has scooped six awards across five categories in the 2025 Global Social Media Awards which were held this week.

The Global Social Media Awards celebrate innovation, effectiveness, and creativity in social media. Open to agencies and in-house teams around the world, they also recognise campaigns that “successfully navigate evolving algorithms, create genuine engagement, and support broader brand goals.”

Judging is conducted by a panel of independent industry experts and follows a transparent, two-stage process. The awards are accredited with the Awards Trust Mark by the Independent Awards Standards Council.

The agency picked up three awards for its campaign “Dublin’s Worst Kept Secret” for Visit Trinity including Best Use of Social Media for Travel & Tourism and Best Use of Research & Evaluation. The same campaign was also a winner in the Best Use of Paid Social while also winning the silver award too.

Elsewhere, the other three awards came for its work with Petshop Ireland, including the Best Integrated Campaign, Best Use of AI in Social Media while it picked up silver in the Best Use of Paid Social category.

“These awards reflect our focus on creativity, integration, innovation, and collaboration with forward-thinking clients. We’re proud to see our work recognised on an international stage,” says Roisin Linnie, head of social, Wolfgang Digital.