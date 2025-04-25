Opinion: Brands Still Have a Role to Play in the Sustainability Battle

Caught up in a turbulent world, Irish consumers are determined to still achieve Net Zero by 2050, with government and brands setting out on a sustainability quest with consumers and helping them navigate this space, writes Derek Bell, associate director, RED C.

In J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic book The Fellowship of the Ring, young hobbit Frodo is tasked with the role of ring bearer and returning the One Ring to the evil land of Mordor to destroy it, a role he knows is certain to be fraught with danger.

“I wish it need not have happened in my time,” he says to Gandolf the wizard. “So do I,” said Gandolf, “and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”

On the back of continued war in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan, and the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, as well as a looming trade war and threat of global recession, Ireland finds itself facing uncertain times economically, with little certainty as to what this means in terms of sustainability and the environment. Essentially, Frodo (Ireland) is leaving the Shire and embarking on a journey through an increasingly threatening and perilous world. And like Frodo, despite increased apathy over the environment over the past six months, the underlying message from Irish consumers is that they intend to carry on.

Growing apathy amongst Irish consumers

The latest RED C Consumer Sustainability Monitor, which surveys 1,000 Irish adults aged 18+ on a twice annual basis via online survey, strongly suggests that the cumulative effect of global events is wearing on the Irish psyche when it comes to the environment. Belief that one’s personal actions can improve the environment falls back (-5% vs Sep ’24) and is at one of its lowest points (64%) since tracking began in 2019, while agreement that it is very important to personally reduce one’s carbon emissions also falls back (56%, -4% vs Sep ’24). The weight of Frodo’s ring, while seemingly light, turns out to be anything but.

There is hope on the horizon in Middle Earth though.

The quest to achieve Net Zero

Despite the US pulling out of the Paris Agreement, the majority (63%) of Irish consumers feel it is important for Ireland to continue on its path to Net Zero by 2050. This view was not a foregone conclusion by any means, especially considering the shellacking of the Green Party in the 2024 General Election.

As with any great hero story, the hero’s companions are to play a key role. In the case of the Irish onsumer, this role ought to be filled by the government and brands, which must help support in these moments of crisis and tribulation. The government should play more of a supportive role, making key investments in infrastructure to facilitate the consumer’s pathway forward. A wizard passing on a weapon of sorts, a weapon to fight the sustainability battle.

Consumer preferences for government investment

What sustainability weapons do Irish consumers want at their disposal when going into battle on the environment?

Twelve months ago, there was clear consensus as to what was needed to wage these future battles, with renewables topping the list, significantly ahead of other options. This was understandable considering Ireland’s over-reliance on Russian gas which was exposed during the Ukraine war, and subsequent desire to have greater levels of energy independence. However, there is a more permanent shift underway.

Although renewables are still top of the list, there is increasing preference for government investment in native tree growth and rewilding, public transportation (especially favoured by 18-34s and #1 preferred investment), and water system upgrades (especially favoured by 55+ ages).

This shifting preference for investment in these other areas makes sense.

Native tree growth and rewilding, for example, is part of the increased focus in recent years on biodiversity and the many benefits of this approach in terms of carbon capture, improved air quality and reduced air pollution.

Meanwhile, the public – generally speaking – is gradually seeing the many positive aspects of public transportation, even in rural areas. For those who would struggle to purchase a car and/or who are in areas that lack adequate public transportation, this is even more of a challenge and is something that the public wants more of.

The Irish consumer’s shifting preference for water system upgrades makes sense too, especially in the aftermath of Storm Darragh in December 2024, which caused widespread water supply issues, and with an increasing population and sporadic weather patterns that is expected to put the Irish water system to the test in the years ahead.

The role of brands

So, the fellowship is taking shape, with government on the Irish consumers’ side but what of the other side? Brands operating in the sustainability space can essentially fill this role, and this is what most Irish consumers want. 7 in 10 expect brands to lead on helping them be more sustainable, so there remains pressure on brands to step up into this role in the immediate future to help make things easier for consumers – essentially lightening the load of carrying the sustainability ring.

Ah, but which brands to choose to help take this journey?

That is the key question for consumers, with 2 in 3 claiming they find it difficult to know which brand offerings are truly sustainable. This view is especially prevalent amongst women, who are less confident in this space, but who are also more likely to move on from a brand if they have sustainability concerns about a brand, so brands need to be mindful of this when taking on the ‘fellowship role’.

With a lingering global trade war, ongoing world conflicts, and a Trump administration that is openly against environmentally friendly policies, Irish consumers understandably feel they are just a drop in the ocean when it comes to sustainability and the environment.

However, like Frodo in the Lord of the Rings, Irish consumers believe that they must go on and that the fate of the world is at stake. There is also the expectation that government and brands will support them on this quest.

The questions remain. What will government arm them with in this battle, and which brands will help show them the way?