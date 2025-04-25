Invention Adds Some Fizz to Lucozade Campaign

Invention Ireland, part of Group M has created a vibrant suite of videos for Lucozade designed to “celebrate the brand’s refreshing taste, energizing benefits, and range of sub-brands.”

Created to complement the existing UK Masterbrand campaign, the bespoke assets are tailored specifically for the Irish market, showcasing key “reasons to buy” while maintaining synergy with the overarching brand message.

To bring the campaign to life, Invention partnered with production experts Nomos to craft “visually striking ads that capture the essence of Lucozade’s products.”

“Our goal was to amplify the taste and refreshment cues that make Lucozade so iconic while continuing the narrative from the master campaign,” said Amar Jacob, social & content development director at Invention Ireland.

“Collaborating with Nomos allowed us to push creative boundaries and deliver high-quality visuals that truly resonate with our audience.”

“Invention brought fresh thinking to the table, creating product-focused content that feels authentic and exciting,” said Philip Keenan, marketing manager, Lucozade, Suntory Beverage & Food, GB&I.

“Their ability to balance creativity with strategic thinking has resulted in a suite of assets that truly stand out in the market.”

Credits

Agency: Invention Ireland, part of Group M

Social & Content Development Director: Amar Jacob

Director of Content Services: Samarah Coughlan

Creative Director: Emma Morris

Art Director: Greg Colley

Account Director: Zoe Powderly

Production House: Nomos

Director: Federico Rea

Producer: Robin Murray

Camera: Matteo Bernardis

Editor: Keen Murphy

Colourist: Patrick Corr

Client: Suntory Beverage & Food Great Britain and Ireland

Marketing Manager: Philip Keenan

Brand Manager: Jessica Pritzel