SOAR Foundation Offers Parental Support in New Campaign from Droga5 Dublin

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, and client The SOAR Foundation have launched a powerful reactive press campaign called ‘Face Not Recognised’ that aims to help parents who fear that social media is secretly impacting their teenagers behaviours and to provide support for them through SOAR.

Against a growing backdrop of anxiety, loneliness and online toxic misogyny, social media has been singled out a major contributor to many of society’s woes. In addition, the recent Netflix’s hit series, Adolescence, has contributed to the debate, sparking something deeper: parental fear.

“Articles, opinion pieces and TikTok videos of distressed ‘boy moms’ reveal a growing unease about raising teens in a world shaped by social media, smartphones, and the rise of misogynistic content. The New Yorker described the phenomenon as “an expression of parental panic,” says Droga5.

“The SOAR Foundation has been working with teenagers, teachers and parents for over thirteen years. Adolescence is a powerful and frightening insight into the current teenage reality and is understandably confronting for parents,” says Tracey Dollard, CEO, The SOAR Foundation.

“We hope this campaign can provide support and guidance to parents who may be recognising a shift in their teen’s mood or behaviours. The SOAR Foundation provides free resources that can help navigate this confusing and challenging time in a teen’s life. We urge anyone who has a concern about the young people in their lives to get in touch.”

The campaign doesn’t just stop with parents, according to the agency.

“In schools, Droga5 Dublin and SOAR spoke directly to teenagers who feel disconnected from themselves and their emotions. The ambient messages on school bathroom mirrors directed teens toward SOAR’s text helpline. The campaign will also leverage creator content from SOAR’s Facilitators on TikTok, ensuring the message reaches teens in an authentic way.”

“I’m a dad to a 10-year-old boy, so ‘Adolescence’ was an emotional rollercoaster for me, like it was for parents across the world,” says Stephen Rogers, creative director, Droga5 Dublin.

“It sparked an important conversation, but parents were left wondering – what do I do if I see something change? That’s why the services offered by The SOAR Foundation and this campaign are so important to us. Together we have turned a cultural conversation into actual support for teenagers and parents at this difficult time.”

