Out Look: McDonald’s the Biggest Brand on OOH in Q1

James Byrne, marketing manager, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

McDonald’s the Biggest Brand on OOH in Q1

McDonald’s was the biggest brand on OOH in the first quarter, according to WATCH, PML Group’s market intelligence resource. Its investment in the channel accounted for 2.5% of all OOH display value and included promotion of Eurosaver, McCrispy and breakfast offerings along with tie-ins with the Minecraft movie and Stormzy on a bespoke meal.

Vodafone and Burger King completed the top three brands while leading brands including Cadbury and Avonmore also feature in the top ten.

Looking at an advertiser level, Diageo’s investment on OOH through brands including Carlsberg 0.0 and Smithwick’s maintained its position as the country’s top advertiser on the medium. Rockshore partnership with the League of Ireland kicked off with a nationwide campaign in February.

Retail was by the largest spending category on OOH in 2024 with the major supermarkets accounting for over half of the activity in the sector. Car brands increased their presence by two thirds driven by campaigns for marques including Opel Grandland, Peugeot 5008, Land Rover Defender, Renault Symbioz, Citroen, Audi and Toyota.

Other notable category increases include Confectionery & Snacking (+38%), Telecoms (+49%), and Finance (+38%). In the latter category health insurers including Irish life Health, Vhi Healthcare and Laya were particularly active.

Over 60% of display was on roadside panels, with 19% on transport and 18% in retail environments.

PML Group’s full Q1 2025 Market Report will be published next week. To receive your copy, please join on our mailing list at info@pmlgroup.ie.

Dunnes Holds Grocery Market Lead ahead of Easter

Dunnes Stores has once again claimed the top spot in the Irish grocery sector, with the latest Kantar data confirming the retailer as market leader for the 12 weeks ending March 24th. Holding a 24.2% share, Dunnes have shown resilience amid rising prices and a later Easter with consistent brand presentation and shopper connection playing a key role in their success.

A cornerstone of that consistency has been the Simply Better range, which continues to form a recognisable and refined part of the retailer’s Out of Home strategy. This Easter, the campaign returns with refreshed creative that aligns with the season, continuing a narrative that audiences have come to expect and engage with throughout the year.

Planned by dentsu and PML, the campaign is live in cycle 8 across a suite of formats including Bus Shelters, T-Sides, Metropoles, Digital 48 Sheets, Adshel Live Roadside, and digital screens in retail environments.

More than just a media choice, OOH has become a storytelling platform for Dunnes. The evolution of the Simply Better campaign from over time from has helped build familiarity, distinction, and trust in a premium own label offering. The Christmas edition of the campaign was recently awarded top honours in the Retail category at the IMPACT Awards, testament to the power of seasonal storytelling executed well.

Now, with Easter upon us, the brand’s decision to align messaging with the moment once again feels not only timely but effective, a sentiment backed by the latest wave of our Media Impact study with Ipsos B&A. Among those surveyed: