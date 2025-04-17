TBWA Campaign for Kellogs GAA Cúl Camps Invites Kids to Come and Play

TBWA Campaign for Kellogs GAA Cúl Camps Invites Kids to Come and...

With Summer fast approaching, TBWA\Ireland have unveiled a new campaign for the popular Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps.

Called “Come and Play,” the campaign celebrates the inclusive spirit of the camps, aiming to reach beyond traditional GAA circles and welcome all kids to get involved this Summer.

The campaign is running across TV, OOH, social, digital, press in addition to Croke Park’s matchday programmes, and email channels.

According to GAA research, the main barrier to participation in Cúl Camps is the child’s lack of experience playing GAA. However, 88% of parents whose children did attend said their kids left ‘happy and content’ and 41% said it was a way for them to make new friends

“Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps remain an integral part of the summer for children across the country, combining their love of gaelic games with an action packed week, creating fun memories and making new friends,” says David O’Brien, marketing manager, GAA.

“The new ‘Come and Play’ campaign welcomes all participants, of all skills and levels, to join their local Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camp this summer. Where ‘having fun’ is the only goal!

Kirk Bannon, creative Director TBWA \ Ireland adds: “The campaign is all about the inclusivity of Cúl camps, where the only skill you need is to have fun. And as a parent, there’s nothing better than seeing your kid being part of the gang.”

The campaign was brought to life by BOLT, TBWA \ Ireland’s in-house production company.

“We’re proud to have been entrusted with executing this campaign and to have worked closely with the iconic GAA and Kellogg’s,” says Matthieu Chardon, director & head of Bolt by TBWA.

“Directing over 20 kids was a joy, particularly with such a fun and inclusive cast. At BOLT, we act as a bridge between the agency and Ireland’s incredible film production talent. This shoot brought together some of the country’s top freelance crew alongside our in-house team, with all grading and editing completed in our studio.”

“It’s always a privilege to work on a campaign that celebrates something so well-loved across the country, especially one I remember attending myself,” says Áine Neenan. senior account manager TBWA \ Ireland.

“Being able to bring that perspective to the work has been a real asset. Together with Kellogg’s and the GAA, we focused on showing parents and kids that Cúl Camps are for every child, not just those already playing GAA, but anyone who wants to get involved and have fun.”

