Newstalk Announces Susan HayesCulleton as New Presenter of Taking Stock

The Bauer-owned Newstalk has unveiled Susan HayesCulleton as the new presenter of its popular Sunday morning show Taking Stock.

The Cork native will present her first programme on Sunday, April 20th and replaces Mandy Johnston.

On air since 2019, it’s the radio show that examines global economic and business trends and their impact on our day-to-day lives.

HayesCulleton is managing director of The Hayes Culleton Group with clients across Europe and the USA. Co-founder of The Positive Economist, she is a chartered financial analyst, holds an MSc Executive Leadership from Ulster University, a BSc Financial Maths and Economics as well as a Diploma in Taxation.

A seven-times author, her work includes “The Savvy Woman’s Guide to Financial Freedom” and “The Savvy Guide to Making More Money”, published by Penguin. Notably, she has co-authored the Leaving Cert economics textbook in Ireland three times.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to present Taking Stock,” she says.

“With the global world order of commerce being upended by tariff measures and counter measures it makes clear and informative analysis and expert opinion all the more valuable. I’ll be working to deliver that each week as I quiz guests from Ireland and around the world to get their perspective on how big global developments are affecting people in their homes, businesses and their pockets. I’ll be looking for beacons of hope with commentary that cuts through the noise and gets to the essence of what’s going on.”

Eric Moylan, managing editor, Newstalk adds: “Susan’s ability to take complex, critical matters and mould them into a narrative that’s both informative and engaging make her the standout choice as the new presenter of Taking Stock. The show’s listeners can look forward to lively debate, critical analysis and informed commentary that sets the scene for events as they unfold.”