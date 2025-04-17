Centra Extends its All Ireland Hurling Sponsorship Until 2029

With the All Ireland GAA competitions now underway, Centra, Ireland’s leading convenience retailer, has extended its sponsorship of the All-Ireland GAA Hurling Senior Championship up to 2029, making the retailer the longest serving sponsor of the competition.

As part of this year’s activation, Centra has launched a new campaign called “Where there’s Hurling, there’s Centra” which showcasesthe retailer’ support for gaelic games at both a national and local level. According to the company, “local Centra stores across Ireland directly support an estimated 1,000 GAA clubs nationwide, to the value of over €1.5million, demonstrating Centra’s commitment to all levels of Gaelic Games from grassroots to the highest levels.”

According to Des O’Mahony, marketing director, Centra: “As a proud sponsor of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship since 2010, we’ve seen the power of hurling to bring communities together. We are committed to bringing the game to as many people as possible through our national sponsorship and through our local retailers who support hundreds of local GAA clubs around the country. Akin to the GAA, our ambition is to get as many people as possible playing and supporting this exceptional sport.”

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Jarlath Burns added: “We are delighted to have Centra continue as a sponsor of the All-Ireland GAA Hurling Senior Championship for another five years up to 2029. Centra has been a fantastic partner to the GAA and have a proven commitment to promoting Gaelic games at both a national and local level over many years. The Hurling Championship and the incredible drama synonymous with these matches are a highlight of the Irish summer. We’re looking forward to seeing the action, excitement and passion of a new hurling championship season unfold over the coming months.”