Denny’s Omnipresence Celebrated in New Campaign from TBWA

TBWA\Ireland has rolled out a new campaign for the Pilgrim’s Europe-owned brand Denny.

Called “Denny Time, Denny Place,” the new campaign is being rolled out across TV, VOD, OOH, social, and digital channels.

The campaign highlights the many ways Denny products are consumed in Irish households. whether it’s a late-night slice of ham or an after-match dinner, “the creative platform taps into the unique and spontaneous nature of “Denny moments.”

“We wanted to disrupt the typical Irish FMCG convention of food nostalgia and bring this iconic brand into a more contemporary space. This platform is a fresh take on an Irish classic,” says Ronán Jennings, strategy director, TBWA\Ireland.

“Celebrating Denny’s widespread popularity, versatility, and extensive product range was a key focus for the agency,” says Sinead Lee, client growth director with the agency.

“From our early conversations with the client team, it became clear that Denny stands out as the only brand in its category that can genuinely claim to have a tasty solution for every occasion – and we recognised that was a great starting point,” she adds.

According to Ashley Moran, marketing and category director, Pilgrim’s Europe: “Denny has been a part of Irish life for over 200 years, and we’re excited to open the next chapter of the Denny story with TBWA\Ireland.”

TBWA\Ireland picked up the Denny account in October 2024. Irish brands within the Pilgrim portfolio include Denny, Galtee, Ballyfree and Moy Park. Other UK brands within the wider Pilgrim’s Europe portfolio include Walls, Mattessons, Mr Brains, Oakhouse Foods, Rollover, and Lawson’s.

Donal Gaughran and Vini Bustamante, the creative duo behind the work, explained: “We really wanted to be true to our own relationships with food. Whether that’s the sandwiches on the way home from school or slices of ham in the middle of the night, we wanted to show people that really, there’s no wrong time or place to enjoy Denny.”

Credits:

Client: Pilgrim’s Europe

Creative Partner: TBWA/Ireland

Lead Client: Ashley Moran, Marketing & Category Director

Executive Creative Director: Des Creedon

Copywriter: Donal Gaughran

Art Director: Vinicius Bustamante

Strategy Director: Ronán Jennings

Client Growth Director: Sinead Lee

Senior Account Manager: Ciara Mannion

Account Executive: Grace Curham

Senior Producer: Adam Sherry

Production Company: Motherland

Director: Fern Beresford

Head of Production: Margaret Levingston

Line Producer: Gráinne Tiernan

DOP: Luke Jacobs

Editor: Laura Briggs