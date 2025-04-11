Playbook Sponsorship to Represent Blocksport in Ireland

Blocksport, the Swiss provider of fan experience and digital solutions for the sports industry, has appointed Playbook Sponsorship as its official representative in Ireland.

Playbook Sponsorship was established earlier this year by industry veteran, James Wynne who brings over 20 years of experience in global sponsorship, having worked with some of the world’s top athletes and brands to deliver award-winning activations and commercial returns.

“We are excited to welcome James Wynne to the Blocksport team,” said Vladimir Liulka, CEO of Blocksport. “James has a deep expertise in sponsorship, data-driven decision-making, and audience experience aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize the fan experience. We are confident that Playbook will play a key role in expanding our reach and partnerships in Ireland.”

Playbook will focus on fostering relationships with Irish sports organizations, clubs, and brands, providing them with Blocksport’s “cutting-edge digital solutions to enhance fan interaction and monetization opportunities.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Blocksport and contribute to its vision of transforming the sports industry through innovative digital solutions,” said James Wynne. “With the growing demand for fan-centric experiences, we look forward to bringing Blocksport’s advanced technology to the Irish market and helping clubs and sponsors unlock new revenue streams.”

Blocksport is a leading digital platform that empowers sports organizations with innovative fan experience tools, including mobile super apps, Web3 solutions, and data-driven monetization strategies.