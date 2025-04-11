Club Campaign from Havas asks ‘Are you for Real?’

Havas Dublin has cracked open a fresh summer campaign for one of the country’s favourite beverages Club Orange.
Produced by Tiny Ark and directed by Eilís Doherty, the campaign will run on VOD, social, OOH and in-store.
Featuring musician social media personality, Garron Noone, the creative brings Club’s brand platform to life by offering a new way to express ‘Are you for Real?’. Inhabiting a Club Orange gallery space, Noone plays curator by issuing the Club Orange Card to a selection of amusing annoyances, notions and fakery.
Creative team Paul Arthurs and Martin Corcoran say: “Club is such an iconic Irish brand and has always captured an unmistakably Irish sense of humour in their advertising. So we wanted to lean into that Irishness for modern audiences and have fun with all the things that get people asking ‘Are you for Real?’. And who better to deliver that than Garron Noone?!!.”
“ I’m incredibly proud of our commitment to keeping it real with whole fruit and authentic Irish humour,” says Patriece Dwyer, marketing manager, Club which is owned by Britvic Ireland, part of the Carlsberg group.
“Teaming up with Garron Noone for this campaign allows us to call out the unreal antics in a way that truly resonates with our audience. Club refreshes with Irish realness and delivers the best-tasting soft drink experience,” Dwyer adds.
Credits:
Client: Britvic
Brand: Club Drinks
Head of Brand Marketing: Orlagh Geraghty
Marketing Manager: Patriece Dwyer
Assistant Brand Manager: Jash Dalal
Agency: Havas Dublin
CEO/Strategy: Chris Upton
Executive Creative Director: Adrian Fitz-Simon
Senior Art Director: Paul Arthurs
Senior Copywriter: Martin Corcoran
Executive Client Director: Orla Hickey
Senior Account Executive: Manvi Malhotra
Production: Tiny Ark
Director: Eilís Doherty
CEO: Nathan Reilly
Producer: Zoe Haran
Executive Producer: Liam Harkin
DOP: Blaine Rennicks
1st AD: Craig Kenny
Production Designer: Bekah Bustos
Stylist: Katie Robinson
Sound Operator: Alex James
Post Production Manager: Gabi Chrobak
VFX: Colm Moore
Editor: Conor Donoghue
Sound Engineer: Colm O’Rourke, Raygun
Colourist: Cam Sander