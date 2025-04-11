Club Campaign from Havas asks ‘Are you for Real?’

Havas Dublin has cracked open a fresh summer campaign for one of the country’s favourite beverages Club Orange.

Produced by Tiny Ark and directed by Eilís Doherty, the campaign will run on VOD, social, OOH and in-store.

Featuring musician social media personality, Garron Noone, the creative brings Club’s brand platform to life by offering a new way to express ‘Are you for Real?’. Inhabiting a Club Orange gallery space, Noone plays curator by issuing the Club Orange Card to a selection of amusing annoyances, notions and fakery.

Creative team Paul Arthurs and Martin Corcoran say: “Club is such an iconic Irish brand and has always captured an unmistakably Irish sense of humour in their advertising. So we wanted to lean into that Irishness for modern audiences and have fun with all the things that get people asking ‘Are you for Real?’. And who better to deliver that than Garron Noone?!!.”

“ I’m incredibly proud of our commitment to keeping it real with whole fruit and authentic Irish humour,” says Patriece Dwyer, marketing manager, Club which is owned by Britvic Ireland, part of the Carlsberg group.

“Teaming up with Garron Noone for this campaign allows us to call out the unreal antics in a way that truly resonates with our audience. Club refreshes with Irish realness and delivers the best-tasting soft drink experience,” Dwyer adds.

Credits:

Client: Britvic

Brand: Club Drinks

Head of Brand Marketing: Orlagh Geraghty

Marketing Manager: Patriece Dwyer

Assistant Brand Manager: Jash Dalal

Agency: Havas Dublin

CEO/Strategy: Chris Upton

Executive Creative Director: Adrian Fitz-Simon

Senior Art Director: Paul Arthurs

Senior Copywriter: Martin Corcoran

Executive Client Director: Orla Hickey

Senior Account Executive: Manvi Malhotra

Production: Tiny Ark

Director: Eilís Doherty

CEO: Nathan Reilly

Producer: Zoe Haran

Executive Producer: Liam Harkin

DOP: Blaine Rennicks

1st AD: Craig Kenny

Production Designer: Bekah Bustos

Stylist: Katie Robinson

Sound Operator: Alex James

Post Production Manager: Gabi Chrobak

VFX: Colm Moore

Editor: Conor Donoghue

Sound Engineer: Colm O’Rourke, Raygun

Colourist: Cam Sander