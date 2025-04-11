BBH Dublin Dials Up Humorous Campaign for Tesco Mobile

BBH Dublin has created a new humorous through-the-line campaign for Tesco Mobile to highlight the many benefits of the retailer’s mobile offering.
Directed by Jeff Lowe, the two 30” films comedically depict a group of cats talking about their owners’ peculiar phone behaviours and how.
“There’s something really humbling about a pet regarding you as a fool. And who better to judge our phone behaviours than the furry victims at the receiving end of some of them. Why do you keep sticking this rectangle in my face? Why are you paying more when you don’t need to? Two very valid points, simply made,” says Aubrey O’Connell, creative lead, BBH Dublin.
“Tesco Mobile is a challenger brand in the Irish mobile market so we wanted to create a campaign that really stands out and feels Irish,” says Amanda Farrell, head of customer strategy and growth at Tesco Ireland.
“The campaign is rooted in the insight that we all do the same things with our phones but that with Tesco Mobile you can get great value, beyond just price. With Tesco Mobile, you get the same coverage, and reliability of a big network, but with the value and service of Tesco. We’re committed to bringing the best of Tesco to mobile with exclusive Clubcard Prices on phones and plans, Clubcard Points on every bill, Clubcard Rewards and unlike other networks our prices stay fixed for the duration of your contract.”
Credits
Client: Teso Ireland
Customer Director: Suzanne Quinn
Head of Customer strategy and growth, Tesco Ireland – Amanda Farrell
Marketing lead Tesco Mobile Ireland – Rose Paget-Frank
Marketing executive, Tesco Mobile Ireland – Chloe Kelly
Agency: BBH Dublin
ECD: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães
Creative Director: Luke Till
Creatives: Jack Walsh and Eva Redmond
Creative Lead: Aubrey O’Connell and Sam Caren
Strategy Lead: Darius Pasalar
Business Lead: Amy Crowe
Account Directors: Amy Harrington
Account Manager: Laura Redden
Agency film producer: Emma Ellis
Production Lead: Evonne O’Rourke
Agency print producer: Amy Grady
Media agency: Mindshare
Production company: Biscuit Filmworks UK
Director: Jeff Low
DOP: Joao Padua
Producer: Toby Courlander
Editor/s: Saam Hodivala
Edi-production company: Shift House
Edit-production producer: Kirsty Oldfield
Post-production company: Gabha
Post-production producer & EP: Dafydd Upsdell
Post-production VFX supervisor and 2D lead: Daniel Morris
Post-production Nuke artist – Stephen Pepper, Horea Pop, Laura Bricnett
Post-production CG environment artist & extensions – Killian Perie
Post-production Line Producer – Julie Nixon
Grade: Bacon X Copenhagen
Colourist: Hannibal Lang
Sound studio: Scimitar Sound
Sound engineer: Dean Jones
Media: Mindshare