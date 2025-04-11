BBH Dublin Dials Up Humorous Campaign for Tesco Mobile

BBH Dublin has created a new humorous through-the-line campaign for Tesco Mobile to highlight the many benefits of the retailer’s mobile offering.

Directed by Jeff Lowe, the two 30” films comedically depict a group of cats talking about their owners’ peculiar phone behaviours and how.

“There’s something really humbling about a pet regarding you as a fool. And who better to judge our phone behaviours than the furry victims at the receiving end of some of them. Why do you keep sticking this rectangle in my face? Why are you paying more when you don’t need to? Two very valid points, simply made,” says Aubrey O’Connell, creative lead, BBH Dublin.

“Tesco Mobile is a challenger brand in the Irish mobile market so we wanted to create a campaign that really stands out and feels Irish,” says Amanda Farrell, head of customer strategy and growth at Tesco Ireland.

“The campaign is rooted in the insight that we all do the same things with our phones but that with Tesco Mobile you can get great value, beyond just price. With Tesco Mobile, you get the same coverage, and reliability of a big network, but with the value and service of Tesco. We’re committed to bringing the best of Tesco to mobile with exclusive Clubcard Prices on phones and plans, Clubcard Points on every bill, Clubcard Rewards and unlike other networks our prices stay fixed for the duration of your contract.”

Credits

Client: Teso Ireland

Customer Director: Suzanne Quinn

Head of Customer strategy and growth, Tesco Ireland – Amanda Farrell

Marketing lead Tesco Mobile Ireland – Rose Paget-Frank

Marketing executive, Tesco Mobile Ireland – Chloe Kelly

Agency: BBH Dublin

ECD: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães

Creative Director: Luke Till

Creatives: Jack Walsh and Eva Redmond

Creative Lead: Aubrey O’Connell and Sam Caren

Strategy Lead: Darius Pasalar

Business Lead: Amy Crowe

Account Directors: Amy Harrington

Account Manager: Laura Redden

Agency film producer: Emma Ellis

Production Lead: Evonne O’Rourke

Agency print producer: Amy Grady

Media agency: Mindshare

Production company: Biscuit Filmworks UK

Director: Jeff Low

DOP: Joao Padua

Producer: Toby Courlander

Editor/s: Saam Hodivala

Edi-production company: Shift House

Edit-production producer: Kirsty Oldfield

Post-production company: Gabha

Post-production producer & EP: Dafydd Upsdell

Post-production VFX supervisor and 2D lead: Daniel Morris

Post-production Nuke artist – Stephen Pepper, Horea Pop, Laura Bricnett

Post-production CG environment artist & extensions – Killian Perie

Post-production Line Producer – Julie Nixon

Grade: Bacon X Copenhagen

Colourist: Hannibal Lang

Sound studio: Scimitar Sound

Sound engineer: Dean Jones

Media: Mindshare