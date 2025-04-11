Blanco Niño Wins 2025 Brand Development Award

The Tipperary-based Blanco Niño has won this year’s Love Irish Food Brand Development Award which is run in association with OOH company Global.

Blanco Niño wins a prize worth over €160,000. The bursary is awarded in partnership with Global, one of Ireland’s leading outdoor advertising companies, as well as partners Checkout, goosebump and Tilt, part of Marketing Network Group.

The company produces authentic, traditionally inspired tortillas and was set up in 2015 by CEO Philip Martin. The brand is available nationwide through retailers such as Tesco, Dunnes Stores, SuperValu, Donnybrook Fair, Fallon & Byrne and many more.

“Love Irish Food is thrilled to announce 2025’s Brand Development Award winner – Blanco Niño,” says Conor Kilduff, executive director, Love Irish Food.

“Their commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation is truly inspiring, and we are honoured to support them as they continue to grow and make a positive impact on the food industry. This award not only celebrates Blanco Niño’s achievements to date but also offers them the resources to amplify their brand’s presence and accelerate their mission. It’s a fantastic example of the incredible talent and potential within Ireland’s food sector.”

Philip Martin, CEO of Blanco Niño adds: “Myself and all the Blanco Niño team are absolutely delighted with this win and immensely grateful to Love Irish Food. This unique award and opportunity is something we’re all very excited about. Very much looking forward to working with Global and partners to grow the Blanco Niño brand. Celebrating our Irish credentials and this our 10 year anniversary since starting the business in 2015.”

Antoinette O’ Callaghan, Head of Marketing at Global in Ireland said: “It was a pleasure to see the passion and commitment of the entries to the Brand Development Award this year,” says Antoinette O’Callaghan, head of marketing, Global in Ireland.

“We are looking forward to seeing Blanco Niño’s advertising campaign come to life across the Global network and reach valuable consumers across the path to purchase.”