The Public House Rolls Out New Campaign & Brand Positioning for the BelTel

The Public House has created out a new cross-platform campaign for the Mediahuis-owned Belfast Telegraph.
Running across audio, digital, OOH, print, and social, the campaign is called. “Inside Every Story” and comprises five key visuals that feature Belfast Telegraph readers placed into the very stories they are reading about, in print and online.
As part of the brief, the agency has also created a new brand positioning for the Belfast Telegraph. “Where Northern Ireland gets its news” aims to cement its status a leading media brand in Northern Ireland.
“The Belfast Telegraph is known for its quality journalism, and it has a crucial role to play in the future success of Northern Ireland,” says Lee Martin, head of marketing, Mediahuis Ireland.
“The campaign aims to improve the Belfast Telegraph’s mental availability as we grow our audience and increase frequency. The campaign also sees the heritage brand replace its “Tell it like it is” strapline with the consumer-validated “Where Northern Ireland gets its news,“ he says.
The Public House enlisted the help of photographer Alex Telfer to bring the idea to life. Widely regarded as one of the world’s best advertising photographers, Telfer “used real people in real locations to give a heightened, filmic authenticity, helping elevate the campaign. The key visuals captivate viewers with a sense of truth and relatability, reinforcing Belfast Telegraph’s new core message.
“They project the honesty and integrity of people caught in the moment. The final compositions shown in the key visuals convey realism and authenticity, captivating viewers with a sense of truth and relatability,” Telfer says.
“My favourite part of this superbly executed suite of photography is the presence of the same images on the front page of each newspaper, without the reader included. That attention to detail mimics Belfast Telegraph’s editorial style. I can’t wait to see this work plastered all over Belfast on my next trip home – it’s going to be unmissable,” says Mikey Curran, associate creative director, The Public House.
Credits:
Agency: The Public House
Executive Creative Director: Rob Maguire
Associate Creative Director: Mikey Curran
Senior Art Director: Mike Philips
Senior Copywriter: Enda McNally
Senior Designer: Trevor Nolan
Motion Graphics Designer: Kevin Hughes
Producer: Karen Ronaldson
Head of Strategy: Sarah Walsh
Business Director: Terri Turner
Account Executive: Jash Dalal & Neelanjan Sengupta
Client: Mediahuis Ireland
Head of Marketing & Promotions: Lee Martin
Senior Marketing Manager: Cliona O’Reilly
Marketing Manager: Arlene Regan
Production: Bailey Wade
Photographer: Alex Telfer
Agent: Tom Wade
Senior Producer: Luisa Martins Vasques
1st Assistant: Sam Brown
Digital Assistant: Neil Blake
2nd Assistant: Dale Gallagher
Wardrobe Stylist: Catherine Mc Kenna
Props: Chris Smith
Hair and Make-up: Joeanne Dawson
Locations Bigger Picture: Adam Wilkinson
Location Manager: Gavin Kelly
Sound Design: Blast Audio
Senior Producer: Will Farrell
Sound Design/Mixer: Eoin Kelly
Media: Havas
Account Director: Hannah Kelleher
Senior Account Manager: Kerrie Patten
Account Executive: Emily Callan
Senior Media Executive: Drishti Singh
Research: IPSOS B&A
Director: Larry Ryan
Associate Director: Sarah Chapman