TAM Ireland Announces Shortlist for the TAMI Awards

TAM Ireland has announced details of the shortlist for this year’s TAMI Awards for TV planning.

Winners will be celebrated at an afternoon ceremony on May 15 where the winner of the Grand Prix will win €100,000 worth of TV airtime for their brand.

The shortlist is as follows.

BEST TACTICAL USE OF TV

Zenith (part of Core) and National Broadband Ireland (NBI): The Broadband Angelus

Dentsu Ireland and PTSB: PTSB How an Olympic Team Effort Created Sponsorship Gold

OMD and Virgin Media Broadband: TV Advertising: The Secret Sauce That Took Virgin Media’s Broadband Sales from Couch Potato to Record Highs!”

Zenith (part of Core), Core Sponsorship and Flogas: Flogas: The Energy Behind Team Ireland

BEST TV STRATEGY

PHD Media and The GAA: Winning Hearts and Seats with TV

Core and LiveScore Bet: Beating the odds with AV!

Zenith (part of Core), Core Sponsorship, Virgin Media Television and McDelivery: McDelivery & AV, a Recipe for Success

BEST ONGOING USE OF TV

Havas Media and KIA: KIA | Electrifying TV & The Drive To Top 5

Spark Foundry and Yuno Energy: Yuno Energy

OMD and Brady Family: Brady Family – The cHAMpions, 2 Years Running!

BEST USE OF INNOVATION

4Sales Ireland/Medialink: 4Sales Ireland/Medialink – The Most Accessible Ad Breaks Ever

PHD Media, Virgin Media Television and Guinness: Guinness: Kicking off a New Standard in Accessibility

Sky Media and WHOOP: WHOOP and Sky Voice Activated Advertising

BEST USE OF TV SPONSORSHIP

Dentsu and Heinz: It Has to Be Home and Away

Starcom (part of Core), RTÉ and Allianz: How Allianz Ireland “Beat The Best”

Zenith (part of Core), Core Sponsorship, Virgin Media Television and McDelivery: McDelivery & AV, a Recipe for Success

AV PLANNER OF THE YEAR

Darragh Cleary: Dentsu

Michael Robinson: Core

Sarah Flannery: OMD

AV TEAM OF THE YEAR

Core: Game Changers: How Core Video Conquered 2024’s Biggest TV Moments

4 Sales Ireland/Medialink: 4Sales Ireland are Altogether Different

Omnicom Media Group: AV Team of the Year OMG ”No, no limits, we’ll reach for the sky”

Virgin Media Television: Virgin Media Television – The Move to Digital First