TAM Ireland Announces Shortlist for the TAMI Awards

TAM Ireland has announced details of the shortlist for this year’s TAMI Awards for TV planning.
Winners will be celebrated at an afternoon ceremony on May 15 where the winner of the Grand Prix will win €100,000 worth of TV airtime for their brand.
The shortlist is as follows.
BEST TACTICAL USE OF TV
Zenith (part of Core) and National Broadband Ireland (NBI): The Broadband Angelus
Dentsu Ireland and PTSB: PTSB How an Olympic Team Effort Created Sponsorship Gold
OMD and Virgin Media Broadband: TV Advertising: The Secret Sauce That Took Virgin Media’s Broadband Sales from Couch Potato to Record Highs!”
Zenith (part of Core), Core Sponsorship and Flogas: Flogas: The Energy Behind Team Ireland
BEST TV STRATEGY
PHD Media and The GAA: Winning Hearts and Seats with TV
Core and LiveScore Bet: Beating the odds with AV!
Zenith (part of Core), Core Sponsorship, Virgin Media Television and McDelivery: McDelivery & AV, a Recipe for Success
BEST ONGOING USE OF TV
Havas Media and KIA: KIA | Electrifying TV & The Drive To Top 5
Spark Foundry and Yuno Energy: Yuno Energy
OMD and Brady Family: Brady Family – The cHAMpions, 2 Years Running!
BEST USE OF INNOVATION
4Sales Ireland/Medialink: 4Sales Ireland/Medialink – The Most Accessible Ad Breaks Ever
PHD Media, Virgin Media Television and Guinness: Guinness: Kicking off a New Standard in Accessibility
Sky Media and WHOOP: WHOOP and Sky Voice Activated Advertising
BEST USE OF TV SPONSORSHIP
Dentsu and Heinz: It Has to Be Home and Away
Starcom (part of Core), RTÉ and Allianz: How Allianz Ireland “Beat The Best”
Zenith (part of Core), Core Sponsorship, Virgin Media Television and McDelivery: McDelivery & AV, a Recipe for Success
AV PLANNER OF THE YEAR
Darragh Cleary: Dentsu
Michael Robinson: Core
Sarah Flannery: OMD
AV TEAM OF THE YEAR
Core: Game Changers: How Core Video Conquered 2024’s Biggest TV Moments
4 Sales Ireland/Medialink: 4Sales Ireland are Altogether Different
Omnicom Media Group: AV Team of the Year OMG ”No, no limits, we’ll reach for the sky”
Virgin Media Television: Virgin Media Television – The Move to Digital First