TBWA Campaign for Deep RiverRock Focuses on Solely on Hydration

TBWA\Ireland has created a new brand platform for Deep RiverRock, the Coca Cola-owned water brand that is bottled in County Antrim.

Called ‘That’s Better,’ it includes a new campaign that aims to cut through exaggerated claims often made by drink brands, embracing the simple truth: “Deep RiverRock won’t make you better at anything except hydrating.”

The campaign will extend across audio, social, cinema, OOH and DOOH.

According to the agency, research shows that while consumers know water is good for them, they often find it, a little boring. Deep RiverRock and TBWA Ireland Group saw an opportunity to turn this insight into something fun, building the entire campaign around a single disruptive tension: Deep RiverRock doesn’t claim to improve you, it just improves your hydration.

The campaign launches with 'Pinning Streak', directed by Thomas Ormonde and produced by ProdCo.

“As the No.1 impulse water brand on the island of Ireland, we have ambitious plans to cement our place as the go-to choice for everyday healthy hydration. This new platform goes right back to our DNA, with a clear role for every product in our portfolio. We believe ‘That’s Better’ will help us scale to meet those ambitions,” says Kylie Magee, trade marketing director, Coca Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland.

Bairbre McGlade & Eoin Conlon, Creative Directors, TBWA Ireland Group continued: “Deep RiverRock take hydration very seriously – but they take everything else less so, which is great craic to be honest. And that was kind of our rule for this entire campaign; have fun with the brand, have fun with our audience and keep pushing the work to make it better-er,” adds Bairbre McGlade & Eoin Conlon, Creative Directors, TBWA\ Ireland continued

Ronán Jennings, strategy director, TBWA\ Ireland Group also adds: “We wanted to tap into Deep RiverRock’s roots as a disruptor and entertainer. When a consumer told us, ‘I know I should drink more water, but water is just boring,’ we knew we had something fun to build on.

Credits:

Client: Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland

Brand: Deep RiverRock

Trade Marketing Director: Kylie Magee

CCH Brands Marketing Manager: Orla McAlister, Shane McQuaid

Brand Marketing Executive: Brianna Woods

Agency: TBWA Ireland Group

Executive Client Growth Director: Sinead Lee

Senior Account Director: Niamh McDermott

Senior Account Manager: Áine Neenan

Strategy Director: Ronán Jennings

Strategist: Ecem Erdal

Creative Director (Copy): Eoin Conlon

Creative Director (Art): Bairbre McGlade

Agency Producer: Georgia P. Stevenson, Hannah Lambert

Production:ProdCo

Edit: Stitch

Post: Time Based Arts

Sound: Blast Studio

Service Production: Division

Director: Thomas Ormonde

DOP; Rasmus Videbaek

Executive Producer: Ella Toal-Gangar

Producer:Fred Bonham Carter

1st AD: Dennis Sonin

VFX Supervisor: Miguel Wratten

Production Design: Natasa Rogelj

Editor: Saam Hodivala

Costume: Monica Lorber

Sound Engineer: Will Farrell

Voiceover: Siobhán McSweeney