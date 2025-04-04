TBWA Campaign for Deep RiverRock Focuses on Solely on Hydration

TBWA\Ireland has created a new brand platform for Deep RiverRock, the Coca Cola-owned water brand that is bottled in County Antrim.
Called ‘That’s Better,’ it includes a new campaign that aims to cut through exaggerated claims often made by drink brands, embracing the simple truth: “Deep RiverRock won’t make you better at anything except hydrating.”
The campaign will extend across audio, social, cinema, OOH and DOOH.
According to the agency, research shows that while consumers know water is good for them, they often find it, a little boring. Deep RiverRock and TBWA Ireland Group saw an opportunity to turn this insight into something fun, building the entire campaign around a single disruptive tension: Deep RiverRock doesn’t claim to improve you, it just improves your hydration.
The campaign launches with ‘Pinning Streak’, directed by Thomas Ormonde and produced by ProdCo. The campaign will extend across audio, social, cinema, OOH and DOOH.
“As the No.1 impulse water brand on the island of Ireland, we have ambitious plans to cement our place as the go-to choice for everyday healthy hydration. This new platform goes right back to our DNA, with a clear role for every product in our portfolio. We believe ‘That’s Better’ will help us scale to meet those ambitions,” says Kylie Magee, trade marketing director, Coca Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland.
Bairbre McGlade & Eoin Conlon, Creative Directors, TBWA Ireland Group continued: “Deep RiverRock take hydration very seriously – but they take everything else less so, which is great craic to be honest. And that was kind of our rule for this entire campaign; have fun with the brand, have fun with our audience and keep pushing the work to make it better-er,” adds Bairbre McGlade & Eoin Conlon, Creative Directors, TBWA\ Ireland continued
Ronán Jennings, strategy director, TBWA\ Ireland Group also adds: “We wanted to tap into Deep RiverRock’s roots as a disruptor and entertainer. When a consumer told us, ‘I know I should drink more water, but water is just boring,’ we knew we had something fun to build on.
Credits:
Client: Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland
Brand: Deep RiverRock
Trade Marketing Director: Kylie Magee
CCH Brands Marketing Manager: Orla McAlister, Shane McQuaid
Brand Marketing Executive: Brianna Woods
Agency: TBWA Ireland Group
Executive Client Growth Director: Sinead Lee
Senior Account Director: Niamh McDermott
Senior Account Manager: Áine Neenan
Strategy Director: Ronán Jennings
Strategist: Ecem Erdal
Creative Director (Copy): Eoin Conlon
Creative Director (Art): Bairbre McGlade
Agency Producer: Georgia P. Stevenson, Hannah Lambert
Production:ProdCo
Edit: Stitch
Post: Time Based Arts
Sound: Blast Studio
Service Production: Division
Director: Thomas Ormonde
DOP; Rasmus Videbaek
Executive Producer: Ella Toal-Gangar
Producer:Fred Bonham Carter
1st AD: Dennis Sonin
VFX Supervisor: Miguel Wratten
Production Design: Natasa Rogelj
Editor: Saam Hodivala
Costume: Monica Lorber
Sound Engineer: Will Farrell
Voiceover: Siobhán McSweeney