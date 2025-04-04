Folk VML Wins Safefood Cross-Contamination Campaign

Folk VML has been picked by Safefood to deliver its latest food safety campaign that is aimed at tackling cross-contamination in home kitchens.

“Building on the success of our award-winning meat thermometer campaign, this new initiative aims to drive real behavioural change, so we’re thrilled to have won this mini-tender – it’s a vital campaign with the potential to make a big impact,” says Abi Moran, CEO of Folk VML.

“Safefood has been a valued partner of ours for over eight years, and the team is really motivated to help inspire safer, healthier food practices across Ireland,” she adds.

Set to launch later this year, the campaign will roll out across multiple channels, ensuring widespread reach and engagement.