TBWA Ireland Wins AIB Creative Account

TBWA Ireland has won the creative account for AIB following a competitive pitch.

One of the biggest creative accounts in the industry, it was put out to pitch in the middle of 2024 and it was expected that the winner would be announced before Christmas 2024.

TBWA Ireland has been tipped as the favourite to win the account given the agency’s previous track record in the financial services sector and having worked on the Bank of Ireland for a number of years The agency also created the bank’s long running “Begin” campaign in 2019 before the account moved to Folk Wonderman Thomson (now Folk VML) in 2023.

In addition, TBWA currently works with the AIB-owned EBS, an account which moved to the agency’s Rathmines HQ following the merger between BBDO Dublin and TBWA\Dublin in 2024. EBS has been a high profile advertiser in the mortgage market in recent years.

It is understood that the media account is not impacted by the account move with Starcom, part of Core, handling the account.