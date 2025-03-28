Richards Dee, Red Dog and MCCP Triumph at Transform Awards in London

A number of Irish agencies and brands walked away with top awards at the Transform Diamond Brand Awards and The Transform Europe Awards, both of which were held in London this week.

Topping the poll was RichardsDee, the strategic branding and design agency which walked away with five awards at the Transform Europe Awards including two Golds and a Silver for its work with Uisce Eireann and two Silver awards for its work with Uniquely.

Meanwhile Red Dog Design and MCCP scooped two awards at the Diamond Brand Awards which bring together the top Gold 2024 Transform winners from across Australia and New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Red Dog and MCCP won the Best Visual Identity from the Education Sector and Best Corporate Rebrand Following a Merger, both of which were for South East Technological University’s (SETU).

Speaking about RichardsDee’s awards, Celine Dee, co-founder of RichardsDee says: “These awards represent a genuine benchmark of excellence for us at RichardsDee. Unlike many design accolades, the Transform Awards recognise the full journey—from insight-led strategy to powerful creative and real-world business results. Being acknowledged by a panel of brand and business leaders validates the impact of our work and the trusted partnerships we’ve built with clients like Uisce Éireann and Uniquely.”

RichardsDee’s two Golds for Uisce Eireann came in the Best Internal Communications During a Brand Development Project category and the Best Creative Strategy category. The Silver was awarded for the Best Visual Identity from the Energy and Utilities Sector

The agency’s two Silver awards for Uniquely, meanwhile, came in Best Naming Strategy and Best Visual Identity categories.

For MCCP/Red Dog, the awards came in the Best Visual Identity from the Education Sector and Best Corporate Rebrand Following a Merger categories.

“I am absolutely thrilled that SETU’s brand has received not just European, but now global recognition at the Transform Diamond Awards,” says SETU president Prof Veronica Campvell. 2This is a tremendous achievement and a tribute to the creative excellence and strategic thinking of our brand team and our agency partners at Red Dog and MCCP.”

“From the very beginning, our goal was to build a brand that would represent the ambition, values, and future of SETU. These awards affirm that we have done just that and more. They mark a proud milestone for our university and its role on the world stage,” she adds.