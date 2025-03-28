Javelin Delivers for Apache Pizza

Following a competitive pitch, Javelin has won the Apache Pizza account.

With over 200 stores around the country and 3,000 staff Apache Pizza is Ireland’s largest pizza chain.

Javelin will begin work on a new brand campaign across TV, digital, social, radio and OOH in 2025.

According to Javelin’s business director, Aisling Harca: “Javelin is really excited to partner with Apache Pizza as they develop and grow their brand and increase their offering to Pizza lovers all across Ireland. This is a brand with huge potential and we’re really looking forward to working with them on realising their ambitions for the future’.

FDB director Arturo Avila Salazar adds: ‘We were impressed by Javelin’s unique value proposition during the pitch process, which included having an extremely talented and creative team, being an independent and local firm with strong knowledge of the market, and of course, a brilliant proposal for an upcoming campaign. We are looking forward to working closely with Javelin to further increase Apache’s brand love and consideration among Irish consumers.”